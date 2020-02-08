ON DIGITAL DOWNLOAD 2 MARCH 2020

ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY & DVD 9 MARCH 2020

From director Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow) comes the visually spectacular WWII-epic MIDWAY, releasing on Digital Download 2nd March, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD 9th March. Based on true events and filled with high impact action sequences, MIDWAY is a must-own blockbuster for all war and action fans.

MIDWAY centres on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy, which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and sailors who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds.

A stunning Limited Edition MIDWAY Steelbook is also available market-wide for collectors, boasting bespoke artwork and an in-pack booklet of the real-life heroes of The Battle of Midway.

MIDWAY features a standout cast including Ed Skrein (Deadpool, If Beale Street Could Talk), Patrick Wilson (Aquaman, Annabelle Comes Home), Woody Harrelson (Natural Born Killers, Zombieland), Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, Dracula Untold), Mandy Moore (47 Meters Down, This Is Us), Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight, London Has Fallen), Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level) and Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow, The Intruder).

Certificate: 12

Running Time: 134 mins approx.

Special Features:

DVD: Audio Commentary by Roland Emmerich Getting it Right: The Making of Midway The Men of Midway Theatrical Trailer Blu-Ray, 4K UHD, Steelbook Audio Commentary by Roland Emmerich Getting it Right: The Making of Midway The Men of Midway Roland Emmerich: Man on a Mission Turning Point: The Legacy of Midway Joe Rochefort: Breaking the Japanese Code We Met at Midway: Two Survivors Remember Theatrical Trailer



MIDWAY is available to pre-order now: https://amzn.to/35xlYQP