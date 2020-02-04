North East media agency Route, based at creative hub, Generator Studios, Newcastle, with a sister office in Brighton, is expanding its team with the appointment of media analyst Elizabeth Henderson.

Elizabeth who graduated from Northumbria University with a first class honours degree in Marketing Management, took up her role at the start of January, hot on the heels of Adrianne Baird who joined as head of SEO in September 2019.

The appointment consolidates a period of rapid growth for the agency, following a series of new client wins and expansion into new regions with regional bus service First Group. Route is also engaged in ongoing campaigns for bimstore, the Royal Institute of British Architects. Welsh Oak Frame, Arboreta, e4Education and Premier Kitchens.

Elizabeth, whose previous experience includes time spent at Narrative Integrated Communications and Consult and Design International, will be responsible for the analysis and interpretation of campaign data, primarily from digital media.

Co-Director, Darren Davidson, said; “We’re delighted to have Elizabeth join our growing team. With her degree in marketing management, plus some great experience working within agency, focussing on digital campaign management, she has exactly the expertise we were looking for.

“At Route, we specialise in running sophisticated paid for media campaigns across multiple audience touchpoints and there’s a large amount of data generated on each campaign. But it means nothing without the right analysis. It’s vital for optimal campaign performance to properly understand and spot trends as they evolve in real time, so we can to deliver the best possible outcomes for our growing number of partners.”

The appointment supports Route’s vision to partner with clients to help them continually improve their customer’s experience on and offline, and to maximise their investments by increasing the conversion rates of paid for and organic media.

Co-Director Ben Dascombe, who runs the Brighton office, continues; “Spending money on buying advertising is a big commitment and you need to make smart choices to maximise budgets and get results. Knowing where to start can be challenging and so we partner with our clients to look at the big picture – what they’re trying to achieve as a whole and the best way to get there.

“It’s also about executing adaptable campaigns that can be optimised in real time to be most effective. Elizabeth’s skills will allow us to analyse the data coming from campaigns even more effectively and we’re delighted to have her on board.”

Elizabeth, from Sunderland, said; “It’s great to join the team at Route and use my skills to support some really exciting clients and campaigns. Interpreting data is a big part of the job, you have to pay attention to the patterns and trends, feedback quickly make adjustments to campaigns to maximise their effectiveness. I’m very happy to be working alongside such an experienced team.”

As they head into 2020 Route has also been shortlisted in two categories at the Northern Digital Awards in Leeds on January 30th.

Route offers clients access to the most advanced marketing technology solutions in the North East. For more information, visit www.route.agency