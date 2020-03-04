Miller Homes has opened the doors to an impressive three-bedroom show home at a new development in Throckley, eight miles from Newcastle City Centre.

The Larkin show home at Miller Homes at Meadow Hill is open now for viewings helping house hunters visualise what life could be like in this new community.

On the ground floor, a hallway leads to the lounge which is framed by a feature bay window filling the room with natural light. The lounge gives access to the kitchen and dining room, which opens out into the rear garden via French doors. There’s also a laundry room, downstairs toilet and integral garage.

On the first floor, the impressive master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and dressing area. Bedrooms two and three are spacious and there’s a family bathroom.

Miller Homes at Meadow Hill offers a variety of 78 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes including some of Miller Homes’ most popular house styles. The development is part of an exciting new community being created in Throckley, ideal for young professionals, growing families and retired individuals or couples.

Homebuyers can have it all here, the feel of countryside living mixed with 21st century amenities and being within easy reach of the centre of Newcastle. The surrounding community has a convenience store, local shops, an activity centre and supermarket nearby.

Stunning areas of green space with walking routes, woodland and country parks are within easy reach, ideal for exploring during leisure time. Plus, Newcastle City Centre and Corbridge are short car journeys away for days and evenings out.

Andrew Somerville, sales director at Miller Homes North East, said: “We’re really excited to have launched the show home at Meadow Hill. The interior has been brought to life perfectly by Graeme Fuller Design, using accent colours and a range of textures to create a stylish, homely environment.

“This new community is so diverse making it a wonderful place to call home for buyers at any life stage. Call in to the development and explore it for yourself. The sales centre and show home are open Thursday to Monday 10:30am until 5:30pm.”

As well as at the sales centre, homebuyers can now reserve their chosen home from Miller Homes using the housebuilder’s online reservation system. The new offering allows buyers to reserve a new home and pay a reservation fee via the Miller Homes website in a few simple steps at a time and in a place convenient to them, even if the sales centre is closed.

Homes are available now, with prices starting from £174,950*. For more information call 03301 622 886 or visit

www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/miller-homes-at-meadow-hill-throckley.aspx

Disclaimer:

*Upgrades available at additional costs.