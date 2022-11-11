A new homes development has declared its brand-new show home is ready to welcome visitors and is also giving those that visit the chance to be entered into a fantastic prize draw.

Leading home builder Miller Homes, has unveiled the show home at its BecksideManor in Ingleby Barwick, a development of 212 three, four and five bedroom homes. Furthermore, it is inviting all those who visit between 12th and 30thNovember to enter the prize draw to win a hamper packed full of products and vouchers sourced only from local businesses.

“We’re delighted to open the doors to this wonderful five bedroom ‘Thetford’ show home which has been created with a blue palette to reflect the nearby River Tees which weaves its way across our Teesside region,” said Donna Clark, Associate Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “Our prize draw has seen the creation of a hamper to the value of just over £800 which has a great range of things for our lucky winner to enjoy.”

The hamper, which has been put together by Strickland and Holt in Yarm, also has products or vouchers from Cinnamon Bay Interiors in Yarm, Cloud Cuckoo in Yarm, Hutchinson Hobbs at Castlelevington near Yarm, Al Forno Italian Restaurant in Ingleby Barwick and Darlington, The Mane Lounge at Thornaby and 3 Rivers Bar and Coffee Lounge in Ingleby Barwick.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors who can not only enter our fantastic competition, but also appreciate the wonderful family home that has been expertly designed, said Donna. “It perfectly encapsulates a home that is ideal for a modern family with work from home spaces, large family areas and two bedrooms having their own en suite bathrooms.

“We are very proud of our community in Ingleby Barwick and the wider Teesside region and our hamper will hopefully introduce visitors and our lucky winner to some amazing businesses that are on our doorstep. Anyone visiting the show home can enter the competition and a lucky winner will be chosen at random after the 30thNovember.”

Two further prize vouchers for Cinnamon Interiors and Al Forno Italian Restaurant are available for second and third prize winners.

Currently, a range of homes are available priced from £189,995 for a three bedroom ‘Masterton’ up to a five bedroom ‘Thetford’ priced at £394,995.

The development is open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm. It is located at Welwyn Road, Ingleby Barwick, Stockton-on Tees, TS17 0FA.

Further information about homes and offers that are currently available can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/ingleby-barwick.aspx