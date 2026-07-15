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Million pound water upgrades complete in Hendon

ByNWater

Jul 15, 2026
Felling-smaller

More than 3km of ageing water mains have been replaced, helping to protect the quality and reliability of supplies for people in Sunderland.

Northumbrian Water has invested in the work in the Ashby Street area of Hendon.

Work has been carried out by the water company’s partner, United Infrastructure, over the last five months, constructing a total of 3.4km of new water pipes.

The £1m project is part of a wider £74m investment in the water network across five years, which will see a total of more than 360km of older pipe replaced across the North East.

Brian Hardy, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “This investment will help protect the quality and resilience of water supplies for customers in Hendon.

“The project has involved working within the community, up and down streets and back lanes, making the team a visible local presence since November. We’re grateful for the patience and understanding of our customers while we’ve been working near their homes.”

By NWater

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