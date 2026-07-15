North East aquatic consultants bring in AI solutions to make a bigger splash in global markets

(from left) Sam Gledhill of Devin Consulting with Stephen McNickle and Josh McKay of RMT Technology

A specialist North East engineering consultancy is aiming to make even more of a splash in global markets after developing an innovative AI-based project proposal review system.

Devin Consulting specialises in pool and spa engineering projects and has worked on a wide range of high-profile installations, including the aquatics centres for both the London 2012 Olympic Games and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The North Shields-based firm called in the specialist technology arm of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors, RMT Technology, to identify ways in which artificial intelligence technologies could make the biggest impact on its operations as it implements a five-year growth plan.

RMT Technology developed an AI tool which pulls out the key information within project tenders to allow for the Devin Consulting team to take on more opportunities more quickly and efficiently.

Founded 25 years ago, Devin Consulting has so far completed more than 600 swimming pool, spa and waterpark projects for a variety of public and private sector clients within and outside the UK.

Sam Gledhill, Project Engineer and Sustainability Lead at Devin Consulting, says: “Bringing AI solutions into the business in ways that will support the expertise of our team and help us build on our long-term track record is central to our five-year growth plan.

“We began to look at a number of off-the-shelf AI options, but found they were all cost prohibitive for a small business like ours, so started a discussion with RMT Technology, which is already our technology partner, about how we might development something of our own together.

“With project proposal documents often running to hundreds of pages, our responses naturally take a lot of time and effort, so there were gains to be made by using AI to make the process more efficient and ensure our responses are even more aligned with clients’ requirements.

“The positive conversations we’ve had with the RMT Technology team during the new system’s development have really helped us see how AI can support our growth ambitions and their expertise is now assisting us in implementing new ways of working that we believe will benefit the whole business.”

RMT Technology offers a consultancy service which helps clients of all sizes identify and address issues within their technology infrastructure, information management and cyber security systems and procedures.

It also works to identify and implement security first IT solutions which meet clients’ specific business and operational needs around IT strategy, network infrastructure, information security and data management services.

Stephen McNickle, commercial director at RMT Technology, add: “As with any other technology, AI needs to be directed towards fulfilling specific business needs if it’s going to achieve the maximum impact.

“Working with the Devin Consulting team on this project has been a really positive experience all round and they’ve now got new AI tools in place that will have a tangible impact on their future commercial performance.”

RMT Accountants and RMT Technology are part of the Sumer Group, the UK’s fastest-growing accountancy firm, which delivers professional support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland and employs over 3,000 staff across more than 80 offices.