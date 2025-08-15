Milltek employs state-of-the-art tech for its awesome new Audi RS4 B7 exhaust

Milltek introduces latest tech for its new (V2) Audi RS4 B7 ‘modern classic’ exhaust unit

Modern silencer technology and active centre H-pipe added for big difference in sound when sports mode is on and off

Milltek valves included with original valve control retained which can be activated with Sport mode button on steering wheel

Oval exhaust tips (like original Audi system) available with choice of four finishes

Previous system (V1) still available for owners needing an EC Approved system

High grade T304L stainless steel Milltek exhausts have lifetime warranty

Milltek has released an updated, state-of-the-art sports exhaust system for the Audi RS4 B7, with its much-loved 4.2-litre, 414bhp, naturally aspirated V8 engine.

After a recent surge in sales of replacement sports exhausts for ‘modern classics’ like the Audi, Milltek’s engineers revisited the RS4’s system to incorporate more modern exhaust technology. This includes a modern silencer and, to bring it in line with the current Audi RS range, an active centre H-pipe (with vacuum-operated valve) has been introduced to create a more noticeable difference when the Sports mode is on or off.

When Sport mode is off, the Active H-Pipe opens and lets the exhaust gasses from each bank mix. The rear valves close, sending the gasses through the rear silencers, which both dampen the sound. When Sport mode is on, however, the active H pipe valve closes and acts as two separate pipes – one for each bank – and the rear silencer valves open so the exhaust gasses take the path of least resistance, internally bypassing the silencers which gives the increase in sound.

Better still, the existing Audi valve control is retained, ensuring the steering wheel’s Sport mode button functions properly but with the advantage of improved sound from the Milltek system.

Like all Milltek exhausts, the RS4 B7 unit is made from high quality T304L Stainless Steel with a lifetime warranty applicable to the original purchaser. The system comes with everything required for installation.

Other details include left and right centre resonators, silencers and valved outlets, plus rear brackets, but it doesn’t just sound incredible, it’s a fantastic design. With oval OE-style trims that come in a choice of four finishes – Polished Stainless, Cerakote Black Stainless, Brushed Titanium, Burnt Titanium – it looks the part.

For RS4 owners in Europe who need an EC-Approved replacement system, the original (V1) system will still be available offering an enhanced tone within the noise limits set by the official approval standards.

Technical Operations Manager at Milltek, Kev Hall, said: “Everyone has a soft spot for the RS4 B7 as it was one of the first Audis that felt so dynamically competent with a V8 engine that desperately needed to be heard, which is why it is a perfect car for a Milltek exhaust system to enhance its sound and performance delivery.

“I’d describe it as a Jekyll and Hyde exhaust: with Sport mode off it is silky smooth and subtle, then with Sport mode on everything opens up and you really get the full sound of the exhaust as the rear valves open and the active centre closes, and vice versa with it off. It’s very similar tech to what we offer on the latest factory Audi RS models.”

Full details of Milltek’s range of exhausts from ‘modern classics’ to the latest pick-ups, vans and off-roaders, plus dealers are available at www.millteksport.com.