Swap Screen Time for Serene Time this August Bank Holiday

Grasmere Lakeland Sports and Show, in the Lake District, is encouraging families to swap screen time for ‘serene time’, on Bank Holiday Sunday August 24. If they do, they can enjoy not just joyous elements that have made the event older than the modern Olympics, but also a thrilling brand-new Grasmere Hike and Fly paragliding race!

Visitors and competitors from across the UK, Iceland, France and other far-flung places, will descend on the Showfield, in Grasmere, avidly awaiting the Bellman’s official declaration of the August Bank Holiday Sunday show open, at 10am, in time-honoured tradition. Gates open one hour earlier.

‘Will there be record-breakers?’ is the big question, as the 50th anniversary of the Under-17s fell race record is celebrated. This was set in 1975, when Blue Peter’s John Noakes took part in the traditional Grasmere Sports events of Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling and fell racing.

And that’s the joy because, just like Noakes, anyone can take part in any event, allowing kids and adults to burn off energy and maybe win a medal or prize. Noakes also competed in the prestigious Senior Guides race, the final fell race of the day. The record for this race has long been expected to fall, but has stood since 1978. A prize of £500 goes to an athlete that breaks it.

Watching all of this action on the fell is always a serene moment for families, particularly city-dwellers. With the stunning natural arena the Grasmere Lakeland Sports and Show field enjoys, visitors find the show a relaxing and joyous rural experience and a compelling mix of modern and yesteryear.

It’s not just the fell runners that visitors can watch on the glorious fell landscape but trail hounds too, avidly on the track of a 10-mile aniseed scent.

But, this year, the serenity will be even greater, due to the brand-new Grasmere Hike and Fly paragliding race. The skies above the show will be filled with colour and the sight of wafting parachutes, as the paragliders take off and land.

This will inject new drama, as some of the biggest names in paragliding compete for the kudos of being the first winner. The dash out of the Pavilion at the start, plus a potential race to the finish line, once paragliders have visited all specified Lakeland landing points and returned to the field, should be a real spectator pull. Screens will also allow the crowd to follow the action as each competitor hikes and flies between checkpoints.

Sitting around the Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling ring is something some visitors do all day, becoming totally absorbed in all the bouts. With added colour provided by competitors from Brittany, Iceland and Scotland, back hold wrestling at Grasmere can become everyone’s new favourite sport. For some, it will also be a first-time experience. Independent research, commissioned by Grasmere Lakeland Sports and Show, highlighted that only 5% of Brits have ever seen Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling.

Getting kids off their consoles and on to an array of weird and wonderful bicycles – including an unrideable one – has to be a positive. They may also become fascinated by the sleight of hand of traditional fairground artist, Sam the Scam, or simply want to tap their feet to the sounds of the stilt-walking brass band, the Fat Cat Brass Band.

Those stressed out by corporate life, can spin plates in a completely different context with Circus Avago. Children and adults alike can pick up new circus skills and head back to the office, or school, with a talent that might impress their peers. Any frustrations could also be spent in a tug-of-war pull – something many of us haven’t experienced since our school days.

A bumper number of craft stalls will be at this year’s show, satisfying the urges of those who are obsessed by handmade or handcrafted items. There will be an array of sheep on display in the Fell Gather Roadshow and the presence of the Lakeland Dialect Society, teaching visitors a few phrases in Cumbrian dialect.

Add to this a fun dog show that anyone’s dog can be entered into, classic cars, fairground fun and irresistible ‘festival’ food and Grasmere Lakeland Sports and Show will again have that compelling winning formula that hooks everyone who visits.

Online ticket sales will end at 7pm on August 22 and are the most cost-effective tickets available. Adults enter for £12, children for £5 (aged 5-15) and a family ticket costs £28 (two adults and two children). On-the-day tickets will be on offer but at a higher price. Head to www.grasmeresports.com to buy in advance. The show closes at 5pm.