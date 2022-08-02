Milltek Sport extends Audi RS3 product range with all-new ‘Race’ system

Purpose built to improve the sound, performance and driving dynamics of Audi’s 5-cylinder hyper hatch

Lightweight design is track-proven, tested at Milltek Sport GMBH HQ and R&D facility near the Nurburgring circuit

Milltek Sport has released an all-new ‘Race’ exhaust system for Audi’s RS3 8Y, designed to enhance one of the most capable compact performance cars on the market.

Compatible with Sportback and Saloon models, the RS3 Race system has been developed and manufactured in the UK, with Milltek Sport using its near 40 years of premium performance exhaust experience to create the perfect system for the renowned hyper hatch. Additional testing was also undertaken at the company’s German HQ and R&D facility near the legendary Nürburgring racetrack.

Milltek Sport’s Race system is designed to intensify the soundtrack of the RS3, augmenting its unique and exotic five-cylinder engine note.

The lightweight exhaust is a direct replacement for the standard system, retaining all factory particulate filters and remaining compatible with RS driving modes via Audi Drive Select, with no requirement for additional mapping.

The brand-new product is Milltek Sport’s loudest and most aggressive RS3 system yet, extending the existing range of resonated and non-resonated systems. All products are manufactured from high quality ‘aircraft grade’ stainless steel, designed for optimum durability in the harshest conditions.

The system is also compatible with Milltek Sport’s optional Active Valve Control technology (AVC), to allow total control of sound and volume via an iPhone or Android smartphone app.

The Milltek Sport RS3 Race system costs £2,566.80 (RRP) and is available to order now through a UK-wide dealership network.

Milltek Sport also offers a wide range of premium performance exhaust systems for other Audi models – from contemporary S and RS models to the Milltek Classic UR-quattro range.

To learn more about the Milltek Sport Audi RS3 Race exhaust system, contact your nearest dealer today: https://www.millteksport.com/dealers/