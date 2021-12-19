UK exclusive Shadow Edition now offered across whole MINI range.

Midnight Black exterior body colour, with Shadow graphics, logos and exclusive bonnet design.

Available on models with Cooper and Cooper S engines, and MINI Electric.

Available to order now, priced from £22,340 OTR.

Following its introduction on the MINI Clubman and MINI Countryman in early 2021, the Shadow Edition is now available to order on the MINI Hatch, MINI Convertible and MINI Electric.

Offered exclusively to the UK market, the Shadow Edition comes with a higher standard specification, focuses on blacked out features and edition-exclusive bonnet design and graphics.

The new Shadow Edition has a Midnight Black metallic exterior paint colour, with contrasting Silver roof and mirror caps and Piano Black Exterior, creating a dramatic and streamlined look.

Customers can choose an all-electric powertrain with the MINI Electric, or between Cooper and Cooper S engines, in both manual and automatic transmission on the MINI Hatch and MINI Convertible models

The Shadow Edition for MINI Hatch and Convertible is based on the Sport trim level, including 18” John Cooper Works Course Spoke alloy wheels, Silver roof and mirror caps, John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit including John Cooper Works spoiler, and LED front and rear lights.

The MINI Electric Shadow Edition is based on the Level 3 model and comes with 17” Tentacle Spoke alloy wheels as standard, alongside Piano Black Exterior and Midnight Black metallic roof and mirror caps.

All models benefit from special edition graphics on the bonnet, integrated scuttle trim and the A-panel, while MINI Hatch also includes the Shadow logo on the lower roof.

Inside, the Shadow Edition has Anthracite headlining and a Piano Black trim with both the dash trim and tread plates also featuring special graphics. John Cooper Works sport seats and a sports leather steering wheel with contrast stitching in Chili Red complete the interior design.

Continuing the high standard specification, the Shadow Edition comes equipped with an 8.8” infotainment screen with MINI Connected, Bluetooth with USB audio, Rain sensor and automatic headlight activation, LED headlights and rear lights and Intelligent emergency calling (E-Call). Comfort Pack, Comfort Plus Pack and Navigation Plus Pack, which includes Wireless Charging and Head Up Display, are all optional.

Pricing (OTR)

Manual Automatic MINI 3-Door Hatch Shadow Edition From £22,340 From £23,740 MINI 5-Door Hatch Shadow Edition From £23,040 From £24,440 MINI Convertible Shadow Edition From £25,600 From £27,000 MINI Electric Shadow Edition N/A £35,050 (inc.PiCG)

The MINI Shadow Edition is available to order now from retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.mini.co.uk.