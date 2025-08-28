Missing suspension parts, mismatch headlights and absent wiper blades: eBay research uncovers unusual reasons for MOT failures

In-depth analysis of MOT data reveals surprising reasons for test failures

Between June 2024 and June 2025, almost ​​400 vehicles with suspension parts missing;​​ 61 with mismatched headlights; ​​3,485 with an absent wiper blade

​​​Tyres below the legal 1.6mm tread depth were the number one cause of MOT failure, affecting over one million vehicles

​​​Fractured suspension springs (822,000) and ​​worn brake pads (768,000) were the next most common issues

eBay's My Garage tool helps motorists find the right parts by registration

London, 26 August 2025 – Motorists are failing MOTs for a wide range of obscure reasons​,​ according to new research from eBay, the UK’s largest online marketplace for vehicle parts and accessories.

While suspension faults topped the list for overall failures – with broken springs accounting for more than ​​821,991 unsuccessful MOTs –​​ 394 vehicles were failed for ‘missing’ suspension springs, 2​​0 vehicles failed for having a ‘missing suspension arm’ and​​ 14 for ‘missing’ entire MacPherson struts – all key suspension components.

Not all failures were hidden away though. Analysis of the data revealed ​​61 motorists were driving vehicles with two different headlights,​​ while 3,485 vehicles failed for lacking a wiper blade. Both could have been avoided by using eBay’s My Garage, which enables drivers to input their registration number to find the correct parts for their car.

Abir Tewari, UK Director of Commercial Operations, Parts & Accessories at eBay, said: “Too many motorists are failing MOTs for avoidable reasons – from worn tyres to something as basic as a missing wiper blade. These are quick and inexpensive to fix, and with eBay’s My Garage, drivers can be confident they’ll get the right part the first time.”

eBay analysed data obtained from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). It investigated MOT failures between 1 June 2024 and 30 June 2025.

​​​Tyres below the 1.6mm legal limit were the single most common cause of failure, affecting more than 1,081,318 vehicles. Fractured suspension springs (​​821,911) and brake pads worn below 1.5mm (​​768,436) were the next most frequent issues.

In the tyre category, which was the fourth highest overall for failures, ​​eight vehicles failed due to inadequate tyre speed ratings – a risk that can cause overheating and blowouts at higher speeds. A further​​ 414 cars failed for being fitted with different size tyres across the same axle.

Other safety issues that should have been obvious​​ to spot included 265 failures for brake performance, specifically when vehicles swerved to the nearside during testing, and​​ 516 failures due to cut or reworked seatbelt webbing, which could weaken restraint in a crash.

Table: The UK’s most common MOT failure categories, including the most and least common individual reasons

Failure

category Total

failures Most/Least

common Failure

sub-category Reason for

failure Number

of failures 1

Suspension 4,917,714 Most common Springs Fractured or broken 821,911 = Least

common Springs Attachment fractured 2 Suspension rods Mounting modified so suspension inoperative 2 2

Lamps, Reflectors

and

Electrical Equipment 4,550,208 Most common Position lamps Not working 767,167 = Least

common Electrical equipment Connectors for steering disconnected 3 Outline marker lamps Has a product on the lens or light source which shows red light to the front 3 3

Brakes 4,119,090 Most common Mechanical brake components Less than 1.5 mm thick 768,436 = Least

common Hand operated control valves Operating spindle insecure 1 Other components and prescribed areas Does not allow gradual variation in effort in the case of an electronic retarder 1 Pressure storage reservoirs Heavily damaged 1 4

Tyres 3,079,882 Most common Tread depth Tread depth below requirements of 1.6mm 1,081,318 Least common Size/type Has an inadequate speed rating 8 5

Body, Chassis, Structure 1,584,075 Most common Transmission Constant velocity boot split or insecure, no longer prevents the ingress of dirt 556,211 = Least

common Cabs Obviously not squarely located on chassis 3 Driving controls Not functioning correctly 3

Notes to editors:

*Data sourced from FOI request submitted to DVSA. MOT failures between 1st June 2024 and 30th June 2025