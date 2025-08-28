Missing suspension parts, mismatch headlights and absent wiper blades: eBay research uncovers unusual reasons for MOT failures

- In-depth analysis of MOT data reveals surprising reasons for test failures
- Between June 2024 and June 2025, almost 400 vehicles with suspension parts missing; 61 with mismatched headlights; 3,485 with an absent wiper blade
- Tyres below the legal 1.6mm tread depth were the number one cause of MOT failure, affecting over one million vehicles
- Fractured suspension springs (822,000) and worn brake pads (768,000) were the next most common issues
- eBay’s My Garage tool helps motorists find the right parts by registration, with 20% off selected MOT parts until 31 October
London, 26 August 2025 – Motorists are failing MOTs for a wide range of obscure reasons, according to new research from eBay, the UK’s largest online marketplace for vehicle parts and accessories.
While suspension faults topped the list for overall failures – with broken springs accounting for more than 821,991 unsuccessful MOTs – 394 vehicles were failed for ‘missing’ suspension springs, 20 vehicles failed for having a ‘missing suspension arm’ and 14 for ‘missing’ entire MacPherson struts – all key suspension components.
Not all failures were hidden away though. Analysis of the data revealed 61 motorists were driving vehicles with two different headlights, while 3,485 vehicles failed for lacking a wiper blade. Both could have been avoided by using eBay’s My Garage, which enables drivers to input their registration number to find the correct parts for their car.
Abir Tewari, UK Director of Commercial Operations, Parts & Accessories at eBay, said: “Too many motorists are failing MOTs for avoidable reasons – from worn tyres to something as basic as a missing wiper blade. These are quick and inexpensive to fix, and with eBay’s My Garage, drivers can be confident they’ll get the right part the first time.”
eBay analysed data obtained from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). It investigated MOT failures between 1 June 2024 and 30 June 2025.
Tyres below the 1.6mm legal limit were the single most common cause of failure, affecting more than 1,081,318 vehicles. Fractured suspension springs (821,911) and brake pads worn below 1.5mm (768,436) were the next most frequent issues.
In the tyre category, which was the fourth highest overall for failures, eight vehicles failed due to inadequate tyre speed ratings – a risk that can cause overheating and blowouts at higher speeds. A further 414 cars failed for being fitted with different size tyres across the same axle.
Other safety issues that should have been obvious to spot included 265 failures for brake performance, specifically when vehicles swerved to the nearside during testing, and 516 failures due to cut or reworked seatbelt webbing, which could weaken restraint in a crash.
eBay’s Assured Fit guarantee allows buyers to return any item that does not fit their vehicle for free, with a money-back promise. eBay is currently offering 20% off selected MOT parts until 31 October, to help drivers get their cars MOT ready.
Table: The UK’s most common MOT failure categories, including the most and least common individual reasons
|
Failure
|
Total
|
Most/Least
|
Failure
|
Reason for
|
Number
|
1
|
4,917,714
|
Most common
|
Springs
|
Fractured or broken
|
821,911
|
= Least
|
Springs
|
Attachment fractured
|
2
|
Suspension rods
|
Mounting modified so suspension inoperative
|
2
|
2
|
4,550,208
|
Most common
|
Position lamps
|
Not working
|
767,167
|
= Least
|
Electrical equipment
|
Connectors for steering disconnected
|
3
|
Outline marker lamps
|
Has a product on the lens or light source which shows red light to the front
|
3
|
3
|
4,119,090
|
Most common
|
Mechanical brake components
|
Less than 1.5 mm thick
|
768,436
|
= Least
|
Hand operated control valves
|
Operating spindle insecure
|
1
|
Other components and prescribed areas
|
Does not allow gradual variation in effort in the case of an electronic retarder
|
1
|
Pressure storage reservoirs
|
Heavily damaged
|
1
|
4
|
3,079,882
|
Most common
|
Tread depth
|
Tread depth below requirements of 1.6mm
|
1,081,318
|
Least common
|
Size/type
|
Has an inadequate speed rating
|
8
|
5
|
1,584,075
|
Most common
|
Transmission
|
Constant velocity boot split or insecure, no longer prevents the ingress of dirt
|
556,211
|
= Least
|
Cabs
|
Obviously not squarely located on chassis
|
3
|
Driving controls
|
Not functioning correctly
|
3
Notes to editors:
*Data sourced from FOI request submitted to DVSA. MOT failures between 1st June 2024 and 30th June 2025