Motoring North East News

Missing suspension parts, mismatch headlights and absent wiper blades: eBay research uncovers unusual reasons for MOT failures

  • In-depth analysis of MOT data reveals surprising reasons for test failures 
  • Between June 2024 and June 2025, almost ​​400 vehicles with suspension parts missing;​​ 61 with mismatched headlights; ​​3,485 with an absent wiper blade 
  • ​​​Tyres below the legal 1.6mm tread depth were the number one cause of MOT failure, affecting over one million vehicles 
  • ​​​Fractured suspension springs (822,000) and ​​worn brake pads (768,000) were the next most common issues  
  • eBay’s My Garage tool helps motorists find the right parts by registration, with 20% off selected MOT parts until 31 October 

London, 26 August 2025 – Motorists are failing MOTs for a wide range of obscure reasons​,​ according to new research from eBay, the UK’s largest online marketplace for vehicle parts and accessories. 

While suspension faults topped the list for overall failures – with broken springs accounting for more than ​​821,991 unsuccessful MOTs –​​ 394 vehicles were failed for ‘missing’ suspension springs, 2​​0 vehicles failed for having a ‘missing suspension arm’ and​​ 14 for ‘missing’ entire MacPherson struts – all key suspension components. 

Not all failures were hidden away though. Analysis of the data revealed ​​61 motorists were driving vehicles with two different headlights,​​ while 3,485 vehicles failed for lacking a wiper blade. Both could have been avoided by using eBay’s My Garage, which enables drivers to input their registration number to find the correct parts for their car. 

Abir Tewari, UK Director of Commercial Operations, Parts & Accessories at eBay, said: “Too many motorists are failing MOTs for avoidable reasons – from worn tyres to something as basic as a missing wiper blade. These are quick and inexpensive to fix, and with eBay’s My Garage, drivers can be confident they’ll get the right part the first time.” 

eBay analysed data obtained from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). It investigated MOT failures between 1 June 2024 and 30 June 2025.  

​​​Tyres below the 1.6mm legal limit were the single most common cause of failure, affecting more than 1,081,318 vehicles. Fractured suspension springs (​​821,911) and brake pads worn below 1.5mm (​​768,436) were the next most frequent issues. 

In the tyre category, which was the fourth highest overall for failures, ​​eight vehicles failed due to inadequate tyre speed ratings – a risk that can cause overheating and blowouts at higher speeds. A further​​ 414 cars failed for being fitted with different size tyres across the same axle. 

Other safety issues that should have been obvious​​ to spot included 265 failures for brake performance, specifically when vehicles swerved to the nearside during testing, and​​ 516 failures due to cut or reworked seatbelt webbing, which could weaken restraint in a crash. 

eBay’s Assured Fit guarantee allows buyers to return any item that does not fit their vehicle for free, with a money-back promise. eBay is currently offering 20% off selected MOT parts until 31 October, to help drivers get their cars MOT ready.  

Table: The UK’s most common MOT failure categories, including the most and least common individual reasons 

Failure
category 

Total
failures 

Most/Least
common 

Failure  
sub-category 

Reason for  
failure 

Number
of failures 


Suspension 

4,917,714 

Most common 

Springs 

Fractured or broken 

821,911 

= Least
common 

Springs 

Attachment fractured 

Suspension rods 

Mounting modified so suspension inoperative 


Lamps, Reflectors
and
Electrical Equipment 

4,550,208 

Most common 

Position lamps 

Not working 

767,167 

= Least
common 

Electrical equipment 

Connectors for steering disconnected 

Outline marker lamps 

Has a product on the lens or light source which shows red light to the front 


Brakes 

4,119,090 

Most common 

Mechanical brake components 

Less than 1.5 mm thick 

768,436 

= Least
common 

Hand operated control valves 

Operating spindle insecure 

Other components and prescribed areas 

Does not allow gradual variation in effort in the case of an electronic retarder 

Pressure storage reservoirs 

Heavily damaged 


Tyres 

3,079,882 

Most common 

Tread depth 

Tread depth below requirements of 1.6mm 

1,081,318 

Least common 

Size/type 

Has an inadequate speed rating 


Body, Chassis, Structure 

1,584,075 

Most common 

Transmission 

Constant velocity boot split or insecure, no longer prevents the ingress of dirt 

556,211 

= Least
common 

Cabs 

Obviously not squarely located on chassis 

Driving controls 

Not functioning correctly 

 

Notes to editors: 
*Data sourced from FOI request submitted to DVSA. MOT failures between 1st June 2024 and 30th June 2025 

By admin

