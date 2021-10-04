Mission Motorsport appoints new Livery Suite Manager, Lee Winstone.

Livery department producing high quality, commercial work to support the Forces’ Motorsport Charity

Wantage, UK, 02 September 2021. Mission Motorsport, The Forces’ Motorsport Charity is excited to announce that it has appointed Lee Winstone as the new livery and vehicle wrapping manager. With over 30 years in the industry, Lee brings a vast amount of experience and expertise to the charity.

Mission Motorsport’s livery suite was installed by Thakeham Homes in 2014 and is supported by Roland Digital Graphics and Metamark. Originally utilised to provide wounded, injured and sick service personnel with training and job opportunities, beneficiaries were able to wrap and maintain the appearance of the charity’s fleet of vehicles, work on diverse projects with Jaguar Land Rover, Honda UK and Rolls Royce as well as produce the iconic Poppy Cars.

Lee Winstone began his livery career in the 80s and has worked for a variety of companies including VGL and Sign Language Ltd (CGI). Lee said, “I am incredibly excited to work with Mission Motorsport. Not only do I get to work in an exciting and ever-changing industry, I am looking forward to be helping others learn the trade and work with beneficiaries on some exciting upcoming projects.”

With the new appointment of Lee, Mission Motorsport is now able to offer its livery services to the wider industry. Best known for the Poppy Car, which received a Special Achievement Vehicle Graphics Award in 2018 and was designed and livered by beneficiaries, Lee hopes to build on this success. From bespoke stickers to full car wraps, the department is able to provide a wide range of services to customers from any sector.

Adam Marchant Wincott, Chief Operating Officer, Mission Motorsport said, “We are thrilled to welcome Lee to the team. With his wealth of industry knowledge and experience we are looking forward to some new projects which will underpin a new commercial arm to further support the charity in its work but also provide training and qualifications in for our beneficiaries.”

For quotations or to discuss future projects, please contact Lee by emailing livery@missionmotorsport.org or visit the website www.missionmotorsport.org