The UK’s leading marine power and electrical engineering specialist – MJR Power and Automation – has successfully engineered, supplied and installed its industry leading MAP OEtm – Alarm & Monitoring System – for East Yorkshire based firm, SMS Towage.

SMS Towage – specialists in offering 24/7 service to shipping companies and recognised as the UK’s largest independent towage firm – appointed Teesside based MJR Power and Automation to deliver a complete upgrade of the alarm and monitoring system on one of its flagship tugboats, Roman.

With its user-friendly interface and redundant system architecture, MJR’s unique MAP OETM alarm and monitoring package delivers excellent operational functionality on Roman for continuous monitoring and diagnostics, backed up with MJR’s service team to provide service and through life support.

Completed in just less than four months – which is a rapid turnaround for a project of this nature in the current market conditions – MJR successfully completed:

The removal of an existing system,

Installation of a new alarm and bridge panels complete with HMI’s, outstations, and alarms located in the engine room,

Installation of the new alarm throughout the ship’s bridge and Chief’s cabin whilst retaining existing instrumentation and sensors.

And on the back of the successful contract completion, MJR has secured several other contracts with the leading towage firm including alarm testing, CCTV upgrades and relay replacement on Roman, as well as a series of additional projects on the company’s tugboat fleet.

Speaking about the completed project, Paul Cairns, Managing Director at MJR Power and Automation said: “We are delighted to have recently completed what has been a complex project for SMS Towage. The quick execution is a genuine credit to our team’s talents and knowledge which has allowed us to install a new system in a seamless manner.

“SMS Towage is a valued customer of MJR, and we are pleased that we have subsequently won further work with such a high-profile company. This is true testament to the high quality of our project delivery driven by our experience and expertise and our ability for a rapid turnaround on such schemes.”

MAP-OEtm is an integrated automation platform for marine and offshore applications. A modular system, based on commercial off-the-shelf components, it provides flexibility with its customisable and highly configurable architecture to meet specific application and client requirements.

MJR Power and Automation is a leading marine engineering solution and service provider, delivering power, electrical and automation projects to the marine, offshore and energy sector for over 25 years.