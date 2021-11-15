MJR Power and Automation, located in the North East of England, has secured a contract with major offshore equipment supplier Osbit to assist with the design and construction of a 1200kW Offshore Power Van for the new subsea trenching vehicle, named Swordfish.

Designed for greater operational versatility, the Swordfish will be powered by 2 x 300kW hydraulic power units and 2 x 300kW electric HP jet pumps and will be capable of tackling a variety of soil conditions. The new state of the art vehicle can be fitted with a jetting or mechanical chain cutter system – or a combination of both – to tackle a wide variety of soil conditions and bury cables up to 3 metres deep.

Speaking about the contract win, Paul Cairns, Managing Director at MJR Power and Automation said: “We are delighted that MJR was chosen to deliver this specialist contract to support the team at Osbit over the course of the next year and see this as a real testament to the skill and ingenuity of our engineering and installation team.”

The Swordfish Power Cabin is central to the control and distribution of power for the trencher equipment spread and will boast a suite of low harmonic variable speed drives with a fully integrated control system. Paul said: “We have successfully built an unrivalled reputation for providing efficient and practical solutions for the safe and efficient completion of marine projects. This is another major contract win with Osbit and we look forward to working as an extension to their team in delivering the very best in class marine solutions.”

Abbas Latif, Project Owner at Osbit, said: “We are proud to be drawing on our internal expertise and local supply chain to deliver yet another bespoke, market leading subsea vehicle. Smart power distribution is at the heart of the vehicles effectiveness and enables the vehicle to maximise the utilisation of available power in all likely operational scenarios. Osbit look forward to delivering the completed system on spec, to budget and in time.”