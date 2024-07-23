Modern Day Mystic, Kate May Advocates for Authentic Tarot Readings Amid Rising Concerns About Scam Psychics

In a time when psychic readings have become increasingly popular, the importance of authenticity and genuine connections in Tarot readings is paramount. Renowned Tarot reader, Psychic Medium and Author, Kate May, known for her rich background in spirituality and authentic connections to spirit, is at the forefront of advocating for meaningful and transparent psychic experiences.

With 17 years of experience as a sought-after reader in both the UK and US, Kate May emphasises the significance of establishing a true bond with clients before delving into a reading. “Building a meaningful connection is key to a transformative Tarot experience,” says Kate. “Each reading should be approached with authenticity and care, grounded in transparency, empowerment, and guidance.”

Kate’s dedication to studying Tarot, astrology, spiritualism, and psychic development underscores her commitment to providing insightful readings that resonate with individuals on their unique journey. Her approach prioritises empathy, compassion, and creating a safe and welcoming space for clients to explore their spiritual path.

Amid the rise of deceptive practices by scam psychics, Kate May sheds light on common red flags and offers guidance on how to spot fraudulent behaviours.

“It’s crucial to be aware of the tactics used by scam psychics and to prioritise establishing genuine connections with trusted practitioners,” shares Kate. “By trusting your instincts, researching psychics, and being cautious of fear-based messages, individuals can protect themselves from scams and ensure a positive and authentic psychic experience.”

As the demand for psychic services continues to grow, Kate May remains a beacon of authenticity and integrity in the realm of Tarot readings, guiding individuals towards genuine connections, empowerment, and transformative experiences.

Things to watch out for!

Scam psychics engage in deceptive practices to manipulate and exploit vulnerable individuals seeking guidance.

Here are some common tactics they may use and how to spot them:

First up: No psychic worth their salt will ever go soliciting in your DM’s. They may do blanket readings on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram but they will never casually slide into your DM’s and offer readings or energy clearings.

Cold Reading: Scam psychics often use cold reading techniques, where they make generalised statements or ask leading questions to elicit information from you. They’ll often drop into your DM’s and try to reel you in. They may use this information to make it seem like they have special insights when they are actually just fishing for details.

Fear-Mongering: Some scam psychics may instill fear or anxiety in you by predicting negative outcomes or claiming that you have curses or negative energies that only they can remove for a fee. They use fear as a tactic to manipulate you into paying for unnecessary services.

Pressure Tactics: Scam psychics may employ high-pressure sales tactics to persuade you to purchase additional readings, services, or items like candles, crystals, or cleansings. They may claim that urgent action is needed to prevent dire consequences.

Excessive Fees: Be wary of psychics who charge exorbitant fees for their services or ask for additional payments for removing curses, providing protection, or promising guaranteed results. Legitimate psychics typically have transparent pricing without hidden costs.

No Credentials or Testimonials: Scam psychics often lack credible credentials, qualifications, or verifiable testimonials from satisfied clients. They may rely on flashy marketing tactics or self-proclaimed titles to appear legitimate.

Research psychics thoroughly, seek recommendations, and trust your intuition to avoid falling victim to scams.

Be cautious of overly aggressive or fear-based messages: Authentic psychics focus on empowerment and guidance, not instilling fear or urgency.

Avoid psychics who claim to have supernatural powers or promise 100% accuracy: Legitimate psychics acknowledge that readings are interpretive and based on energy and intuition.

By staying informed, remaining vigilant, and trusting intuition, individuals can protect themselves from scam psychics and cultivate authentic and positive psychic experiences.

Trust your gut instinct: If something feels off or too good to be true, it likely is!

About Kate May:

Kate May is a professional Tarot Reader and Psychic Medium. She has built her career up over the past 17 years, as a sought after reader in both the UK and US.

Owner of the Mystic Coffee Lounge in Portsmouth.

She is also the author of Mystic Messages, Astro Tarot and Manifesting with Tarot and 2025 Tarot Diary.

You can catch Kate on www.youtube.com/@katemaymoderndaymystic