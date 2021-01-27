Moody Logistics and Storage has christened one of its new tractor units ‘Geordie Hope’ in anticipation of a more positive 2021.

The Iveco Stralis is part of a £350,000 investment the Northumberland-based company is making in its fleet.

It is one of three new Iveco artic tractor units bought by the family-run firm, together with a Citroen Berlingo van that will be used for deliveries across the North of England and Scotland. In addition, it has also bought two quality used Iveco 18 tonne trucks.

Managing director Caroline Moody said staff had named the Iveco Stralis tractor unit ‘Geordie Hope’ as it arrived at the Cramlington site shortly before the first COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in in the UK.

She said: “2020 was a very tough year for so many people, so we decided to christen the truck ‘Geordie Hope’ in anticipation of better times ahead.”

The company has also just taken delivery of two of the latest Iveco S-Way artic tractor units – some of the first to appear on North East roads – which are currently awaiting to be sprayed in Moody’s distinctive red and grey livery.

Two of the tractor units are replacements but the third is an addition to the fleet – which now stands at 27.

The investment in the fuel-efficient trucks follows the company’s recent Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) accreditation, which sets exemplary best practice in safety, efficiency, and environmental protection.

Caroline added: “We have succeeded in gaining new contracts and look forward to further growing the business over the next 12 months. However, our success is due in large part to the ongoing investment in both our staff and fleet – which is key for any logistics operation.

“These new tractor units, in particular the Iveco S-Way, are more fuel efficient, while their advanced technology and connectivity maximises their uptime whilst reducing operating costs.

“Moody Logistics is committed to investing in quality vehicles which offer greater reliability, which in turn allows us provide the highest standard of service for our customers. It also underlines this company’s confidence in the future of the road haulage industry.”