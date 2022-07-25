More vehicle brands represented at The British Motor Show than any other UK car event since 2008

More halls, more space and a record number of exhibitors expected for 2022

Three exclusive model reveals to take place, including the UK’s first glimpse at a British-built and designed electric van.

The British Motor Show sponsored by cinch takes place at Farnborough International on August 18-21, 2022

Over 70,000 visitors expected

The British Motor Show 2022 is truly marking its place on the world auto exhibition stage as it grows considerably this year, with more car brands represented than at any UK car event since 2008.

The last time as many different manufacturers’ models were exhibited was at Excel in 2008, when the last British International Motor Show took place.

Over 25 manufacturers are represented at the show, which takes place over a much greater area than the 2021 event and has new halls alongside the already successful 2021 layout.

The show will also have at least three exclusive model reveals, including an exclusive first opportunity to see a new British-designed and British-built electric van – proof that the Show is being seen as a real opportunity for international launches thanks to its high footfall and media profile.

With most of the major brands on sale in the UK represented at the show, this is the largest collection of car brands to be seen in one place for over 14 years. The British Motor Show will also have more than 20 cars available to test drive live at the event, plus a dazzling array of classics and supercars – things that weren’t ever seen at British Motor Shows of old.

Over 150 exhibitors have already signed up to the event, from manufacturers to retailers, tech companies, modifiers and marketplace retailers. More exclusive content reveals includes an important new piece of technology set to be exclusively revealed by the AA for the first time.

The British Motor Show CEO, Andy Entwistle, said: “We were quite bold in our plans for the show at the start and have committed to the growth we said we’d deliver in 2022, which a lot of people didn’t believe we were capable of.

“But after some sensational feedback on our launch event last year from exhibitors and visitors alike, we’re delighted to say that our commitment has paid off and we’re now counting down to deliver an even bigger, better and more content-packed show than we did last year – and that’s saying something.

“There are more halls, more features and – importantly – more cars. Yet we’re committed to ensuring the show remains a great value, interactive and family friendly event that’s a “must-attend” in the summer holiday calendar.”

The British Motor Show will be held across 18-21 August 2022 at Farnborough International. Building on the success of its scheduling at last year’s show, The Live Arena – featuring stunt shows, car reviews, supercars and more – will be hosted again by Wheeler Dealer, Mike Brewer. Mike will be supported by petrolhead and Olympic silver-medal sprinter, Iwan Thomas. The Family Zone will also be extended in 2022 to feature a unique car-themed escape room, as well as popular features from 2021 including car wrapping and The Racing Bug’s racing simulator. Ticket prices are held from 2021 at £18.50 each, or £37 for a family of four. Tickets are available at www.thebritishmotorshow.live