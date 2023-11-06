More power, more range, more equipment for 2024 model year Škoda Enyaq vRS

Power boost of 41 PS for sporting flagship model

Improved drive system efficiency sees WLTP range increase by 16 miles to 340 miles for the Coupé vRS model

Enyaq vRS becomes fastest accelerating production Škoda ever: 0-62mph in 5.5 secs

Faster rapid charging – now up to 175kW peak on a DC rapid charger

Improved specification with new features as standard

Updated infotainment system easier to navigate with new graphics and screens

Milton Keynes, 3 October 2023: Škoda is making its range-topping Enyaq vRS faster and even better equipped as part of a significant update for the 2024 model year. Thanks to a raft of revisions, specification upgrades and technical improvements, the brand’s sporting flagship will also be able to charge quicker and go further between charges.

Launched last year, the Enyaq vRS has established itself as one of the most complete performance electric cars in its sector, combining sporting agility with a long range and Škoda’s acclaimed practicality. The extensive set of enhancements that form the basis of the 2024 model year update make the vRS SUV and Coupé an even more complete package.

The 2024 Enyaq vRS will become the fastest accelerating Škoda ever thanks to a 41PS power boost. The increase means that the Enyaq vRS can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 5.5 seconds, a full second quicker than the previous model. Combined output from the car’s dual motors has risen from 299PS to 340PS– the highest output figure ever for a production Škoda model.

Despite the significant increase in power and performance, the improvements do not come at the expense of range. Indeed, thanks to a recalibration of the motors and the introduction of new power management software, the new 2024 MY Enyaq is even more efficient than the previous model. The new model has a provisional WLTP range of 340 miles – a 16 mile increase for the coupé (336 miles for the SUV – a 15 mile increase). The battery capacity remains unchanged at 77kWh usable.

Drivers will also be able to charge the Enyaq vRS faster thanks to an increase in DC rapid charging speeds from 135kW up to 175kW. The higher peak speed means that owners will spend even less time recharging their cars. A 10-80% charge on a 175kW or faster DC rapid charger will take approximately 28 minutes – an improvement of 8 minutes.

Škoda is also boosting equipment levels for Enyaq vRS buyers – adding to the already generous specification list with a number of new features and technologies. These include travel assist and speed assist, walk away locking, rear side airbags, rear window blinds, rear USB-C charging ports and tow bar prep.

Škoda offers two optional equipment packs with the vRS model: Advanced and Maxx. Advanced includes a head-up display (HUD), heated rear seats, heated front windscreen and CANTON sound system while Maxx adds electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, power lumbar support and massage function for the driver’s seat. Maxx also includes Area view camera, Park assist with trained parking, Dynamic Chassis Control, progressive steering and a 3-spoke leather heated sports multi-function steering wheel with paddles for recuperation level selection. The Advanced package costs £2,035 with the Maxx package available for £3,980.

Other technical improvements include further refinements to the infotainment and display system. Introduced as part of the brand’s new corporate identity, a number of screens have been redesigned to be easier to use and deliver more information. New icons deliver a smoother navigation through the various screens while the both the charging and climate screens have been reworked to be clearer and simpler to operate on the move. The navigation graphics have also been redesigned to deliver clearer and easier to follow mapping and directions.

The Enyaq vRS’s digital cockpit (located behind the steering wheel) and optional head-up display have also been reworked to make them clearer and more intuitive. New graphics and animations have been introduced to make them easier to read while driving.

Ordering for the 2024 MY Enyaq vRS is due to open before the end October.