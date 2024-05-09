North East affordable house builder expands operations with latest new homes planning success

Plans by Adderstone Living to deliver a mix of 68 one, two, three and four bedroomed affordable properties for Karbon Homes in East Cowton have been approved

North East affordable house builder Adderstone Living continues to expand its operations beyond the region after securing planning permission for dozens of new homes in Yorkshire.

The move will see Adderstone Living partner with northern housing association Karbon Homes to deliver a mix of 68 ‘much needed’ one, two, three and four bedroomed affordable properties on a plot of land in East Cowton, near Hambleton in North Yorkshire.

The 3.2ha site will be close to existing residential housing and forty percent of the overall site area will be kept as open space to retain the existing rural character of the area. The homes will be highly energy efficient, meeting an Energy Performance Rating of A and incorporating air source heat pumps, and solar PV panels, helping reduce energy bills for customers.

The project comes as the Government continues to push for the delivery of new homes to meet the chronic housing shortage and arrest the decline in the affordability of home ownership.

Managing director Stephen McCoy, said: “This is great news for people keen to get a step on the housing ladder. We now look forward to bringing this much needed scheme, with its mix of property types and sizes to provide options for residents at varying stages of life, to fruition.

“Indeed, the delivery of social housing has never been more important than at present with commercial pressures on the sector to deliver high quality, added value schemes in places where people want to live and build communities.”

The development is supported by funding from Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic Partnership with the government’s housing delivery agency.

The strategic partnership has provided Karbon with £165m in funding to deliver 2,200 new affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire over the next few years. Karbon has committed to delivering 10% of the new homes in rural communities such as East Cowton.

James Kilroy, Karbon’s head of land and partnerships for Yorkshire, said: “We’re pleased to see this exciting new affordable housing scheme get the green light from the planners.

“We understand the pressures that a lack of affordable homes has on rural areas and villages like East Cowton, and are committed to delivering, high quality sustainable housing for rural communities, that meet the needs of local residents now and in the future.”

The development will feature improved site access with a new road layout, together with parking space for 139 vehicles, which include 14 visitor parking bays. Construction work is expected to start this summer, with the first phase targeted for completion by early 2025.