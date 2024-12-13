More ‘Pura Vida’ Less Electrocution This World Monkey Day – International Animal Rescue Highlights the Urgent Action Needed to Halt Electrocutions of Costa Rica’s Endangered Howler Monkeys

14th Dec 2024: Costa Rica, renowned for its dedication to environmental conservation and sustainability, is facing a heartbreaking and preventable crisis: the electrocution of howler monkeys and other wildlife on outdated, uninsulated power lines.

This World Monkey Day, International Animal Rescue (IAR) is raisimplementation of a new Ministerial Decree to safeguard these animals and Costa Rica’s biodiversity.

Each year, hundreds of howler monkeys, sloths, and other wildlife succumb to fatal electrical shocks. Survivors endure severe injuries, including burns and neurological damage, with long recovery periods that strain limited rescue and rehabilitation resources. IAR‘s previous ‘Stop the Shocks’ campaign raised awareness, and their wildlife rescue centre, located on Costa Rica’s Pacific West Coast, was featured in Sir David Attenborough’s Mammals on the BBC. The centre has treated hundreds of electrocuted monkeys, including orphans like Estrellita, who miraculously survived but bears the scars of her ordeal.

Gavin Bruce, CEO of International Animal Rescue, talks about the heartbreaking reality,

“Howler monkeys play a critical role in Costa Rica’s ecosystems, serving as seed dispersers and maintaining the health of the rainforest. The recent Ministerial Decree linking biodiversity protection laws to the electrocution issue is a vital step forward, but urgent implementation is essential to halt this senseless loss of life. With Costa Rica hosting 5% of the world’s biodiversity, the ministry must make the electrical infrastructure safe for wildlife.”

The toll extends beyond the animals, impacting the dedicated teams caring for the injured and orphaned. Vets and wildlife carers at IAR often suffer from emotional burnout due to the trauma they see as they care for the animals, experiencing the devastating consequences of these incidents. Despite this, they continue to provide critical care, enabling many animals to recover and thrive.

In March 2024, Costa Rica’s Minister of Environment and Energy, Franz Tattenbach Capra, introduced a Ministerial Decree linking biodiversity protection laws to the electrocution crisis. The decree calls for safer electrical distribution systems to prevent wildlife casualties. While this is a promising development, implementation is key. Without mandatory action by power companies, the tragedy will persist.

“The new decree is a step in the right direction, but it must translate into concrete actions,” added Gavin Bruce, “We need robust system designs and insulated power lines that protect wildlife. Every delay costs lives and further diminishes Costa Rica’s natural heritage.”

IAR invites the public to support its efforts to end this crisis. With animal admissions at the rescue centre up 39% from last year, the organisation is appealing for donations to expand its capacity to care for injured animals and advocate for policy enforcement.

This World Monkey Day, let’s raise awareness and demand the protection they urgently need.

You can find out more here: https://www.internationalanimalrescue.org/projects/howler-monkeys