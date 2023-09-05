Morgan and Malle London introduce Super 3 Malle Rally Special

The Morgan Super 3 Malle Rally Special is a celebration of adventure, embodying Malle London’s ‘Prepared To Get Lost’ philosophy and the escapism of Morgan’s Super 3

Revealed today at the Malle Mile Festival at Grimsthorpe Castle in Lincolnshire, the special collection has been jointly curated by Morgan and Malle London

In addition to an extensive array of bespoke features, owners will be equipped with the full Driver’s Collection of Morgan x Malle apparel and accessories, as well as entry for them and a co-pilot to a host of Malle events including: a week-long Malle adventure rally, throughout Great Britain, across the Alps or up into the Arctic

The introduction of the ‘Malle Rally Special’ follows 12 months of adventure that has seen a Super 3 Support Vehicle take on a host of Malle’s adventure, rallies and races.

The Malle Rally Special edition features a fixed specification with a unique topographic livery, and is available in yellow, red, or black colour themes. These three distinctive colourways, which reflect Malle London’s brand colours, culminate to create a series of Malle Rally Special

The Super 3 Malle Rally Special capsule collection is available to purchase now, and – for the first time in Morgan’s history – is available to reserve online on the company’s website

Grimsthorpe Castle, 21 July

Morgan and Malle London are continuing their successful collaboration with the introduction of a co-designed Super 3 Malle Rally Special, delivered to customers complete with the full Driver’s Collection of Morgan x Malle apparel and accessories, and entry into one of the future Malle rally events, throughout Great Britain, across the Alps or up into the Arctic.

Launched today at The Malle Mile Festival in Lincolnshire, the Super 3 Malle Rally Special celebrates the adventurous spirit of Super 3 and embodies Malle London’s ‘Prepared To Get Lost’ philosophy. The introduction of the new special follows a year of adventure and exploration between the two companies, in which a specially commissioned Super 3 Malle Rally Support Vehicle has embarked on adventures around the UK and Europe.

The Great Malle Rallies

Ownership of the Super 3 Malle Rally Special includes an invitation to a future Malle Rally, where owners will be able to take part in an unforgettable week-long adventure in their own car. Those rallies include The Great Malle Rally in the UK, The Great Malle Mountain Rally in Europe and the forthcoming Great Malle Arctic Rally. The UK rally is the longest motorcycle rally in the UK, carving a 1,500 mile route from the most Southern tip to the most Northern tip. The European adventure is the longest motorcycle rally ever attempted across the entire Alps mountain range, carving a 1,500 mile route which takes in six countries in six days, from Austria to Monaco, taking in some of the highest drivable roads in Europe.

The Vehicle

The Super 3 Malle Rally Special is available in a choice of three colours, yellow – which features prominently in the announcement photography and video –, red, and black, each of which reflect Malle’s brand colours. The distinctive design is characterised by the specially commissioned livery which adorns the vehicle and is only available as part of the unique specification. Co-designed by the two British companies, the livery incorporates a topographic map design that celebrates Malle’s favourite British mountain road, as well as a choice of numbered roundel, Union Flag branding and the ‘Prepared To Get Lost’ tagline on the rear boot lid. The exhaust, nose cone and roll hoops are all finished in white.

The special model features an extensive list of options and accessories as part of its standard specification. These have been curated to help distinguish the edition visually, as well as equipping owners for adventure. Highlight accessories include USB charging points, lockable storage, Beeline navigation system, interior bungee cords, rear luggage rack, LED headlights (for EU version only), heated seats, footwell lighting and cupholder.

The features on the Super 3 Malle Rally Special have been tried and tested during thousands of miles of driving by the Morgan and Malle teams, including a 4,000-mile intense road trip in just 12 days. Two Driver’s Collection sets, which include Malle x Morgan jackets, knee guards, step guards and panniers, are also equipped with the vehicle.

Morgan x Malle Driver’s Collection

The Morgan x Malle Driver’s Collection features a mix of apparel and vehicle accessories, each of which has been co-designed between Morgan and Malle London. Waterproof and windproof, the Malle x Morgan Jacket is handcrafted using a hardwearing 10oz British waxed canvas. It features a storm baffle around the neck, GPS headphone port, multiple pockets sized appropriately for keys and documents, a poacher’s pouch, storm flap opening and quilted interior for added insulation. Designed to be used with the jacket is the Morgan x Malle Knee Guard, a must have for Super 3 use in inclement weather. The snap points at the waist of the jacket double up to receive the knee guard, which is also handcrafted in hardwearing 10oz British waxed canvas. Both the jacket and knee guard are available in black or sand and complete the wearable element of the Morgan x Malle Driver’s Collection.The Driver’s Collection also features accessories that have been designed alongside the development of Super 3. Weatherproof waxed canvas panniers attach to Super 3’s sideblades, carrying luggage with assorted compartments to separate wet and dry clothing. Step guards, which are situated for pilot and co-pilot, ensure the seat remains protected during ingress and egress.

Availability

The Super 3 Malle Rally Special is priced at £54,995 (plus taxes and OTR). The price includes the full specification, all Malle x Morgan Driver’s Collection items for pilot and co-pilot, entrance to a choice of Malle Rally, and VIP entry to the Malle Mile and Malle Beach Race. Moreover, owners will be welcomed to Morgan’s historic home at Pickersleigh Road in Malvern Link, to join the individuals who handcraft each Morgan sports car, using rare skills passed down through generations.

Available to purchase from today, the special represents the first Morgan in the company’s 114-year history that can be reserved online. Interested customers are encouraged to visit Morgan’s website or contact a Morgan dealership to discover more.

Jonathan Wells, Chief Design Officer, Morgan Motor Company, commented: “From the outset of Super 3’s design process we had envisioned the vehicle embarking on incredible adventures all over the world. Through our collaboration with Malle London, we have been able to realise this vision and help equip owners to have their own adventures.

Throughout the last year, Malle has been able to prove the adventure credentials of Super 3, taking its Support Vehicle on numerous rallies and adventures in the UK and Europe. Following the success of those adventures, and the willingness to encourage more individuals to enjoy such journeys, the natural next step for our two companies was to collaborate on a dedicated Super 3 rally series.

This is the first special Super 3 that has been available to customers since the launch of the production model in February 2022. Complete with every accessory an owner could need, and with functional and striking design at its core, we have created the ideal special series.”

Robert Nightingale, Founder of Malle London, commented: “In 2022 we had the envious role of taking one of the first Super 3 prototypes out for a spin, and in true Malle fashion we drove it 3,000 miles over nine days on The Great Malle Rally, supporting 100 custom and classic motorcycles.

“The reception to Super 3 is always incredible, met with smiles and waves! It’s not like driving a car, or a motorcycle. In the Super 3 our photography team were able to get closer to the rally riders than ever before, capturing amazing shots from an entirely new perspective. Super 3 continued to feature in all Malle events throughout the summer, then in late 2022 we collaborated with Morgan’s design team to build a custom ‘fit for purpose’ Support Vehicle for The Great Malle Mountain Rally, the longest motorcycle Alpine rally ever attempted.

“From Austria to Monaco, we travelled through six countries in six days, across all the highest mountain passes, up to 2,800m multiple times and back again! The Super 3 Support Vehicle covered 4,000 miles in 12 days. Including 728 miles in 24 hours, driven by myself.

“The Super 3 Malle Rally Special is born out of these wild adventures, inspired by our own experiences and the desire to make them available to more adventurers around the world. It is more than just a car or transportation it’s a real ‘money can’t buy’ experience. We can’t wait to welcome drivers of the Malle Rally Specials to future Malle rallies and as a VIP guest to future Malle races.”

