Odyssey Systems has been highlighted as an example of “an innovative local business” by Stockton South MP Matt Vickers during a visit to its headquarters.

The Conservative MP met with director Christine Gilbert and toured its facilities at Preston Farm Industrial Estate in Stockton.

He said the company, founded by managing director Mike Odysseas in 1987, was instrumental in keeping many businesses working throughout the pandemic by ensuring employees could work from home.

The MP learnt that the industry-leading business has continued to expand its services as clients seek to update and strengthen their systems with the latest technology and infrastructure to ensure greater resilience, flexibility, and security.

It is further supporting businesses by developing hybrid methods of in-office and remote working as well as those preparing to return to the workplace.

He also noted the role it played in helping client Crystal Galleries bounce back from a devastating fire that destroyed its 25,000 sq. ft premises on Skippers’ Lane, Middlesbrough, back in April.

Space was made available at Odyssey’s offices to relocate the family-run firm’s 10-strong customer service team, while its engineers recovered vital data from fire-damaged servers and reinstated a microwave antenna to restore its telephone network and wireless communications.

Matt Vickers said: “It was a pleasure to visit Odyssey Systems and meet their hard-working team. Odyssey are an excellent example of an innovative local business that quickly adapted to the challenges that the pandemic threw at them.

“As a result of their creativity and exceptional customer service, I’m pleased to hear that they have continued to carry on expanding their operations to serve even more businesses as we emerge from the past year.”

Christine Gilbert said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Matt Vickers to our headquarters and explain the role we play in supporting businesses across the region to grow and react to the needs of their customers.

“Their demands are constantly evolving, as was highlighted so effectively by the pandemic. Odyssey Systems is proud to have responded to those challenges and to continue to act as a trusted partner to ensure our clients have reliable and effective communications, vital to the success of any modern business.”