Muckle achieves record-breaking financial growth for fourth consecutive year

Anthony Evans, managing partner (Mike Smith Photography)

Leading commercial law firm Muckle LLP is proud to announce another excellent financial year.

For the fourth consecutive year, turnover has improved, reaching over £19 million, which represents a 12% increase, and a profit of over £5 million. In addition to being the fourth consecutive increase in the firm’s turnover, this is the third time in four years of double-digit growth.

Key growth areas

Muckle has seen growth across all teams in the business. In particular, the firm’s investment plans executed in previous years have begun to pay off, with the highest increases in its agriculture, rural estates, and private client team (27%), where much of which has been growth in the team in Cumbria, in its construction team (20%), and in its now national debt recovery practice (17%).

With its successful appointment to several public and third-sector panels in FY2024, Muckle has also continued to grow both its public sector work and its sports, education, and charities team (16%).

People progression

Muckle’s success as a business is down to its investment in recruiting, engaging and developing the best people. In the year, the firm added nine new colleagues to be an over 200-strong firm and made a number of promotions across its disputes, commercial, and corporate teams.

The firm’s internal succession plan has continued to be a key factor in its success. Muckle promoted four partners to equity partner on 1 April 2025, and appointed a new managing partner in Anthony Evans. Anthony, the previous head of corporate finance, has taken over from Jason Wainwright, who leaves a strong business and leadership team, as well as a legacy of sustainable business growth within an award-winning culture and workplace.

External recognition for Muckle’s culture has continued with a ‘Best Place to Work’ Award in the Tyneside and Northumberland region at the North East Business Awards for the third consecutive year.

A force for good

Following its B Corp accreditation, Muckle continues to deliver its strategy to be a “force for good for its people and communities”. It has made grants of £46,000 to over 30 charities, a 39% increase from last year.

This includes repeat, impactful donations to Clean Slate Solutions in Teesside and Carlisle Key in Cumbria. The firm has also continued to expand its reach with new grants to Choyzez and The Country Trust, which operate in Northumberland.

Volunteering is a key element of Muckle’s community strategy; all of its people have two paid volunteering days a year to support local causes. Engagement in volunteering has increased year-on-year, examples of which include litter picking in local parks, painting, helping young people, and donations to food banks.

Strong performance

Anthony Evans, managing partner, said: “We are delighted with how we’ve done over the last year. We have a fantastic and engaged team in addition to having great clients.

“Our financial performance this year also reflects our great culture, the investments we have made and our long-term strategy. By having a well-communicated vision and five-year plan, we have been able to set clear goals which our team has done a fantastic job in achieving. By ensuring we grow sustainably, keeping to our culture and values, we will be successful for our clients, team and our communities.

“It’s an exciting time for the firm, as we are now in the last year of our current five-year plan, and just about to launch our plan for the next five years.”

The future’s bright…

The year ahead is poised to be a year of significant investment and further growth, and the year is already off to a strong start, with turnover growth and growth in people.

