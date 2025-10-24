North East technology specialist lands new contract with Britain’s leading online bingo business, tombola

Newcastle-based Atom Technology Solutions has shown it’s on the right lines by securing a new contract with the UK’s leading online bingo brand, tombola.

Atom has taken on the management of tombola’s mobile services and sim estate, providing an agile and flexible service tailored to the specific needs of the organisation.

The new agreement marks the latest in a series of contract wins in the region for Atom, which includes clients in the construction, energy, tourism and charity sectors.

Sunderland-based tombola, which began life printing Bingo tickets in the 1950s, employs more than 500 staff in the UK, with nearly 750 employees globally.

Speaking on the announcement of the new working relationship, Atom Managing Director, Dean Cowens, said:

“tombola is one of the North East’s most successful and established businesses and so bringing the brand into our client portfolio is a real thrill for us.

“Quite simply, our focus is on delivering an outstanding service to the tombola team, which means dedicated account management, great value and responsiveness to the changing needs of the client.

“We understand that by providing full visibility over contracts and usage, we can cut out the unexpected overspend and additional billing that often occur when an organisation doesn’t have a managed solution for its mobile estate.”

Liam Thompson, Lead Operational Support Engineer at tombola, commented:

“As a business, we often need new sims or contract changes to be implemented swiftly at tombola. Having the Atom team on hand to manage our requirements and bring their expertise to bear, gives us real peace of mind.

“Atom help to give us greater clarity over our contracts and usage, identify where savings can be made and help us to avoid issues or downtime quickly and hassle-free.”

An IT, cyber security and communications specialist, Atom has fast-developed a reputation for providing high quality, tailored technology services to businesses around the UK with a mission to represent “the antidote to dodgy IT”.