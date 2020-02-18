Leading North East law firm Muckle LLP has recruited another highly respected solicitor to its rapidly expanding agriculture team.

William Green, an experienced rural and private client specialist, has been appointed as a consultant, enhancing the already significant expertise offered by the firm’s Agriculture, Estates and Rural Property team.

William said: “Muckle is a progressive and forward-thinking firm that has a reputation for delivering practical, personal and cost-effective advice to its clients. I was drawn to its fast-growing agriculture team because of its focus on delivering an exceptional, hands-on client experience.

“I am looking forward to introducing many of my long-standing clients to the firm and in working with the other team members on our continued growth and development.”

David Towns, partner and head of the Agriculture, Estates and Rural Property team at Muckle, said: “I have known William for a number of years and I have always been struck by how pragmatically and professionally he deals with things. He is fantastic to work with – a true gentleman – as his extensive professional network and loyal client-base will testify.

“William also embodies our ‘muddy boots’ approach and, like all of us at Muckle, he relishes being out and about, helping people and businesses in person. That is why it gives me great pleasure to welcome William to the team and continue to deliver excellent service to our ever-growing list of clients.”

Muckle launched its Agriculture, Estates and Rural Property Team in March 2018 and since then it has grown rapidly, gaining significant client wins and attracting a number of new recruits.

The team acts for landed estates, farmers, institutions, charities and other rural property owners and managers in respect of all legal matters affecting their interests.

As a full-service commercial law firm, Muckle is also able to offer its rural clients specialist expertise on a range of disciplines, including employment, dispute resolution, commercial property, private client, corporate matters.