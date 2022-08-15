Hundreds of competitors descended on Tyneside on a hot and sunny weekend morning for this year’s TRY on the Tyne multi-sports event. Athletes of all ages took part in duathlons (run-bike-run races) or a 5k run around the streets of Newcastle and Gateshead. TRY on the Tyne was held on the morning of Saturday 13 August and organised by Events of the North, in partnership with Newcastle City Council and Gateshead Council. Many of the participants were raising money for the event’s official charity partner, Red Sky Foundation.

The TRY on the Tyne races were started by Mayor of Gateshead, Councillor Dot Burnett, and Mayor of Newcastle, Councillor Karen Robinson, kicking off with the junior duathlon. The boy’s race was won by Jamie Lonergan in 19 minutes and 55 seconds, just ahead of Oscar Makepeace (19:58) and Samuel Turney in third (22:48). The girl’s race was won by Ellie Fellows (fourth overall) in 22:50, with Megan Scope second (24:27) and Poppy Graham third (27:57).

The senior duathlon was won by Stephen Magrath (57:38), followed by Michael Sloanes (59:24) and Will Lindsey (59:39). The women’s race was won by Charlotte Dillon (66:34), with Claire Harlow second (68:32) and Stephanie Robson third (72:50). Bone cancer survivor and former lifeguard Jake Woods also took part in the duathlon, in the latest event of his first season as a paratriathlete. Despite being afflicted by mechanical issues on the day, Jake managed to get around the course, gaining more experience in his racing chair and paracycle as he continues on his quest to compete in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Matt Walker won the TRY on the Tyne 5k race in 16:31, with Daniel Sherliker second (16:38) and Alex Hird third (16:52). The women’s race was won by Emily Palmer in 19:01, followed by Andrea Banner (20:16) and Jenna Killock (20:58).

Race organiser Marcus Cram comments: “It was a sparkling morning on every level. There was some great racing out on the course and Newcastle and Gateshead looked glorious in the sunny weather. Well done to all of the athletes for dealing with the additional challenge of the summer heat. This is a fantastic venue for a multi-sports event like TRY on the Tyne and we’re grateful to Newcastle City Council and Gateshead Council for their support in hosting the races, and of course to our amazing volunteers, without whom events like this wouldn’t happen.”

