MUM’S THE WORD AT RAMSIDE SPA…

FORGET chocolates and flowers – the perfect way to tell mum that she’s loved is to give the gift of rest and relaxation.

Mother’s Day takes place on Sunday 15 March, with families set to celebrate the most important woman in their lives.

And with that in mind the spa at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa near Durham has come up with some perfect packages that mums everywhere would appreciate.

These deals come with the added bonus of being valid until 14 June – giving busy mothers plenty of time to book in and enjoy the experience.

For those with little spare time on their hands, Morning Moment for Her has been created to offer an indulgent escape.

Available from Monday to Friday at £85 per person, it includes brunch in the spa’s Asian Fusion restaurant and full spa access between 11am and 3pm.

Harmony for Her also gives full use of the spa – this time between 10am and 2pm, an Asian afternoon tea with a glass of fizz and a 25 minute treatment.

It costs £159 per person and is available Monday to Thursday.

Anyone really wanting to splash out – and to let the recipient share the gift – can select Stay For Her.

The package for two includes an overnight stay in a Premier room, the choice of a 25 minute treatment each, full spa access from 3pm on the day of arrival until 11am on the day of departure and a one course dinner in Fusion Asian restaurant with a glass of Prosecco.

Stay for Her is £295 a couple Monday to Thursday and £395 Friday to Sunday.

Fat Pratt, Spa Director at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa believes there is something for everyone.

We’ve created a range of gifts to accommodate everyone’s budget or choice of experience,” she said.

“The opportunity for busy mums just to chill out, relax and be pampered is something that nobody would want to miss out on and we know will provide the perfect Mother’s Day gift.”

For further information – and to book – visit www.ramsidespa.co.uk