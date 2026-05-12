FUN AND GAMES AT THREE MILE…

ONE of Tyneside’s most popular family venues is upping its game this month (May) to raise money for charity.

On Friday 22 May, Three Mile, Great North Road, Gosforth, is holding a 12-hour games marathon.

And not only can participants take part in everything from darts to dominoes, but all funds raised from the event will go directly to Children’s Cancer North; an independent charity which supports individuals and families affected by childhood cancer.

Entry to the event – which takes place from 10am to 10pm – costs £5 and entrants can opt to challenge each other or take on the Three Mile team at a wide variety of indoor lounge games.

Donated by Newcastle-based The Rudd Group, these include darts, pool, table football, retro arcade machines and dominoes and entrants all ages are welcome.

Gamers can either book in advance online or turn up on the day and, once admission to the marathon has been paid, they can either stay for the whole event or drop in and out during the 12-hour period.

Three Mile is owned by owned by Malhotra Group plc and Group Sales and Marketing Manager Alice Middleton said: “Whether they’re super competitive or just enjoy playing games with friends and family, this event has something for everyone.

“There are traditional pub games along with some pretty impressive arcade games and favourites such as table football, so all ages can take part.

“And the best bit is that entrants will be having fun while supporting a really good cause at the same time.”

Three Mile’s multi-activity, jungle-themed soft play centre, The Playhouse, will also be open throughout the day, with a variety of safe and structured obstacles in inter-connected zones for children to explore.

And, for lovers of live music, four-piece party band The Bitters will be performing from 8pm.

To sign up for the games marathon or for more information, visit https://threemile.co.uk/whats-on/