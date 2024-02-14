Music Documentary Asks Regional Questions

Lamin Gibba, the founder of Jerry J Clothing, has come a long way from his humble beginnings in Gambia. Arriving in the UK with nothing apart from ambition and a will to succeed, Lamin settled in Newcastle. With the support of the Prince’s Trust, he established himself in the fashion industry with his Jerry J street clothing brand and has now expanded his creative endeavours into filmmaking.

“Bridge the Gap” is a music documentary that delves into the music scene of North East England. It examines how the talent in the region doesn’t match the success rate compared to other places like London, Manchester, and Birmingham and asks how the gap can be bridged. Through intimate interviews, captivating performances, and behind-the-scenes glimpses, the film explores the stories of talented local musicians in the North East.

Lamin recently premiered his documentary film at Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle, shedding light on the challenges musicians face outside London and exploring the rich talent pool in the North East. The documentary emphasises the need for the music industry to recognise and nurture talent beyond the confines of the capital. The film features interviews with north east and national music professionals, including iconic artists and rising stars, providing insights into the unique challenges faced by musicians in the North East.

The documentary features local artists including Beth Macari, Geoff Mull, Georgia May, He Knows She Knows, Jenna and Liv, Kate Bond, Max Gavins, and national R&B star Jamila. In addition, it features producers and radio presenters Keith Newman from Radio Northumberland and Shakk from BBC Introducing. Many of those featured were at the premiere of the documentary which also featured a panel of industry experts debating the issues raised in Lamin’s documentary.

“The documentary highlights the vibrant music scene in the region and raises important questions about how to bring more opportunities for music professionals to the North East. There is a definite gap between the area and London, and we need to get promoters and music professionals to come up here to see the scene that we have,” said Lamin. “I was delighted at the response to the documentary and hope that it will showcase the talent we have in the North East and flag our area to the music industry down South.”

The documentary, which premiered to acclaim, is now available on YouTube for a wider audience to understand the challenges and potential of the music scene in the North East.

The video is available to watch: www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkolBzzS1PU