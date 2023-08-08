My Property Box continues support for Quakers with sleeve sponsorship

Estate agency group My Property Box is continuing its long-term partnership with Darlington F as sleeve sponsors for the 2023/24 season.

The Darlington-headquartered business, which covers the North East and North Yorkshire, began its association with the Vanarama National League North club in 2021 when it was back of shirt sponsor.

The partnership, which includes a corporate hospitality package, highlights the importance of local businesses collaborating with Darlington FC as it renews its promotion bid to the National League.

Ben Quaintrell, founder and managing director of My Property Box, said: “We are pleased to continue our relationship with Darlington FC as sleeve sponsor.

“As a business which is rooted in the community, we believe in the power of sport and its ability to unite and inspire people.”

A spokesperson for Darlington FC said: “We are delighted to have My Property Box as our sleeve sponsor for the 2023/24 season. Their continued support is important to us both on and off the pitch. We look forward to showcasing their brand and working together to achieve our goals.”

My Property Box, which covers the North East and North Yorkshire, delivers a full end-to-end property service, including lettings, sales, property management, and investment advice, and recently rebranded its office in Newcastle, My Property Box Tyne & Wear.

Please follow and like us: