Osbit significantly expands team to drive project growth

Leading North East England engineering company Osbit Ltd has recruited 26 new employees to support its offshore wind projects.

The company, which develops large-scale equipment used to construct offshore wind farms, has taken on new employees across the business. The intake consists of 11 Osbit engineers, three support staff, and one health, safety, security, environment and quality (HSSEQ), two draughting apprentices, a new commercial and contracts specialist, and a total of eight student placements, with more to be confirmed.

Osbit’s surge in recruitment is imperative to meet the growing needs of its projects, which are in turn driven by the global acceleration in constructing offshore wind farms.

Many of the new starters have already started working at Osbit’s Riding Mill head office since the start of the year, supporting the delivery of technology to enable offshore wind turbine foundation installation and the lifting and handling of large-scale structures. The other news appointees are set to join over the next few months.

These appointments are part of Osbit’s ongoing recruitment strategy, and the business is still actively looking to recruit more engineers. The company’s expansion, which also includes setting up and operating US and Netherlands entities, is part of its overall growth strategy and plays an integral part in the wider Venterra Group vision, in line with the recruitment ambitions of its fellow member companies.

Osbit Joint Managing Director Brendon Hayward said: “We’re delighted to welcome so many promising individuals into Osbit’s workforce as we continue to strive towards ours and Venterra Group’s ambitious growth strategy.

“We offer an unparalleled opportunity to make a difference in the world of offshore engineering and renewables, and I hope that our new employees will enjoy a remarkable journey of growth and achievement within the business. Our strength lies in our people, and we’re continuing our search for exceptional engineering talent.”

One of the company’s new joiners, Osbit Engineer Scott Murray, added: “My first few weeks with Osbit have been great; from day one I was given a specific part of a project to work on and I’ve enjoyed taking on that responsibility. The personal freedom and ownership you’re given when working within a project team is fantastic.”

