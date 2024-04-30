Scott Bros digs deep for National Gardening Week by donating 40 tonnes of free compost to Teesside’s gardeners

Bob Borthwick shows off a sample of compost

Recycling specialists Scott Bros is sowing the seeds of sustainability by donating more than 40 tonnes of high-quality compost to help green-fingered Teessiders get the best from their gardens, allotments, and window boxes.

It follows the positive responses from previous donations made to Stockton Borough Council initiatives to support National Gardening Week (April 29 to May 5).

Two truckloads of compost will be delivered to the council’s former incinerator site, located beneath the flyover near Newport Bridge – the first on the morning of Tuesday 30th April and the second on Thursday 2nd May. They will be available to residents to collect on a first-come, first-served basis.

The compost, processed at Scott Bros’ facility at nearby Norton Bottoms is derived from green waste collected from various local authorities, including Stockton and Middlesbrough councils.

Utilising innovative techniques, the waste is shredded to accelerate decomposition and encourage microbial activity. This process, known as windrow composting, ensures the production of compost that meets PAS 100 quality standards.

The compost is then available to customers, for delivery or collection, with much of it used in commercial agriculture, landscaping, and the DIY gardening market.

Bob Borthwick, a director at Scott Bros, said: “We are delighted to donate two lorry loads of high-quality compost, which will undoubtedly breathe new life into numerous gardens across Teesside. This donation underlines our commitment in supporting National Gardening Week and highlighting the benefits of the circular economy, through recycling and using valuable resources.”