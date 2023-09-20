Myth Drinks invited to Speciality & Fine Food Fair as Gold winner in the ‘Free From’ Food Awards.

Yorkshire-based Myth Drinks was a guest at London’s Speciality & Fine Food Fair this week, invited as a Gold Winner in the 2023 Free From Food Awards.

The Free From Food Awards recognise and celebrate safe and quality free-from food and drink products, supporting innovation to aid the lives of the free-from consumer. With over 18,000 followers, their awards this year had some tough competition, with Myth Drinks receiving the Gold Award in the Low and No Alcohol category.

Colette Safhill, founder of Myth Drinks commented, “It’s wonderful not only to win this award, but to be invited as a result to the annual Speciality & Fine Food Fair, and to be a real part of the inspiration and conversations in the artisan food and drinks world.”

Cressida Langlands, CEO at the Free From Food Awards added, “We’re delighted Colette joined us with her stunning creations as our guest at this year’s Speciality & Fine Food Fair. It was thrilling to witness the positive reactions from all visitors to the stand, those both familiar and new to the non-alc market, proving to us yet again just how spot on our expert judges are at choosing the golds and awarding the medals!”

Speciality & Fine Food Fair is the home of fine food and drink discovery for buyers from across the retail, hospitality, foodservice, manufacturing, import and export, and wholesale sectors. With the latest trends and insights from the top industry experts and inspiration from over 200 new to market companies, it’s an annual event not to be missed by food and drinks lovers the world over.

Myth Drinks was also showcased on the Great Taste stand at the event, after winning a 2 star Great Taste award earlier this year.

Nicola Woods, event manager and passionate foodie, commented, “Speciality & Fine Food Fair allows people to experience the finest products in food and drink in a way that simply can’t be done whilst sitting behind your desk. It’s a pleasure to have award-winning innovators like Myth Drinks on board to celebrate the wonderful developments in the sector and to showcase the fabulous products on offer for consumers.”

