Jane Robson, Director of Compliance at The National Association of Licensed Paralegals will be taking over the role of Chief Executive from 1st October.

Amanda Hamilton, who has been Chief Executive of NALP since 2008, is stepping back to take a less active role as she enjoys partial retirement.

Since taking over as CEO, Amanda has overseen the growth of NALP from its initial beginnings as a small local membership body, to an internationally recognised professional membership and awarding organization offering regulated qualifications.

“It has been an incredible journey and a real pleasure to offer my services to the paralegal profession. I am sad, in one way to leave it behind, but I know that my successor, Jane Robson, will take NALP to the next level and will do it with passion and commitment.” said Amanda Hamilton.

Jane has been working with NALP since 2016, and has been Director of Compliance since 2019. She has overseen the growth of NALP’s Ofqual recognized qualifications and ensured NALP’s compliance at every level.

Jane will be taking over the reins of the UK’s longest running professional body for paralegals, on the 1st October and will be steering its future as regulation becomes ever more important in the sector.

“Amanda will be sorely missed at NALP, but we are thrilled she has agreed to stay on in a reduced capacity to share her experience and wisdom. I am very excited to be taking over the reins and leading NALP into the future particularly with so much change and growth planned for the coming year, both in terms of qualifications and membership offerings.” said Jane Robson.

ABOUT NALP

The National Association of Licensed Paralegals (NALP) is a non-profit membership body and the only paralegal body that is recognised as an awarding organisation by Ofqual (the regulator of qualifications in England). Through its Centres around the country, accredited and recognised professional paralegal qualifications are offered for those looking for a career as a paralegal professional.

