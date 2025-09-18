National Coding Week 2025 (UK): Dates, Theme, Ideas & Resources for Schools, SMEs and Communities

When: Monday 15 – Sunday 21 September 2025 (the UK’s third week of September tradition). Days Of The Year+2weareincludability.co.uk+2

What is National Coding Week (NCW)?

National Coding Week is a UK-born, volunteer-driven awareness week that encourages people of all ages to build confidence in coding and digital skills. It’s ideal for primary and secondary schools, FE/HE, SMEs, public sector teams, libraries, STEM clubs, and parents looking to introduce young people to computing in a fun, practical way.

2025 at a glance

Why NCW matters for the UK in 2025

Curriculum alignment: supports England’s Computing curriculum and Scotland’s Curriculum for Excellence, plus Wales’ Curriculum for Wales and Northern Ireland’s CCEA pathways.

Workforce skills: SMEs get a low-cost, high-impact route to upskill teams in data, automation, and AI literacy.

Inclusion: free and accessible activities help widen participation across regions and communities.

Tip: Because 2025 is reportedly the last NCW, it’s a great hook for press, internal comms, and community PR: “Join us for the UK’s final National Coding Week.”

Ready-to-run activity ideas (by audience)

For primary schools (KS1–KS2)

Unplugged AI concepts: Sort “training data” picture cards to see how bias creeps in; discuss fairness.

Micro:bit mini-projects: Build a step-counter, mood badge or simple data-logging experiment, then extend in MakeCode with if/then logic. microbit.org+1

Storycoding: Pupils storyboard an animation, then implement in block-based editors (Scratch-style) to learn sequence, events and debugging.

For secondary schools (KS3–KS4)

AI prompt lab: Compare outputs from different prompts; discuss hallucinations, data privacy and evaluation.

Python data day: Analyse a small open dataset (attendance, weather, sports stats), then visualise trends.

Micro:bit + sensors: Collect real-world data, switch block code to JavaScript or MicroPython to deepen understanding. microbit.org

For SMEs & public sector teams

Lunch-and-learn: “AI at work: when to automate, when to escalate.” Include a live demo (spreadsheets, basic scripts).

No-code to low-code: Build a tiny internal tool (forms → sheet → report) to show process gains.

Policy sprint: Draft a 1-page internal AI usage guideline (acceptable tools, data handling, review steps).

For libraries, hubs, and community groups

Drop-in taster sessions: 60–90 minutes to try beginner projects and signpost local clubs.

Parent & child code-along: Build a simple game or website section together to reduce barriers.

Careers corner: Invite local developers to share routes into tech and apprenticeships.

UK-trusted resources to plug straight in

Teach Computing (NCCE) — free, classroom-ready units KS1–KS4 and teacher CPD. Teach Computing+1

Code Club (Raspberry Pi Foundation) — free projects and guidance for running clubs after school or in communities. codeclub.org+1

micro:bit Foundation — starter guides, MakeCode editor pathways, and classroom packs. microbit.org+1

A simple NCW 2025 plan you can copy

Monday (Kick-off): Announce your plan, post your schedule, and share the AI theme.

Tuesday (Learn): Deliver a beginner session (e.g., block coding or Python notebooks).

Wednesday (Build): Hands-on mini-project (game, website section, sensor project).

Thursday (AI Day): Host a responsible-AI workshop: accuracy, safety, bias, copyright.

Friday (Show & Tell): Demos or lightning talks; publish photos and reflections.

Weekend (Community): Library drop-ins, parent-child sessions, or a local hack mini-challenge.

Comms pack ideas: Schedule 3–5 posts across the week using #NationalCodingWeek and tag @codingweek; invite local press to Friday’s showcase; write a recap blog Monday after NCW. National Coding Week

For each UK nation

England: Map sessions to KS1–KS4 strands (algorithms, programming, data, digital literacy). Use NCCE units to evidence progression. Teach Computing

Scotland: Tie activities to CfE Technologies (computing science) and numeracy.

Wales: Use NCW to support cross-curricular digital competence; share bilingual resources where possible. Welsh Government’s Hwb has a timely NCW 2025 explainer. hwb.gov.wales

Northern Ireland: Align with CCEA computing strands; involve local councils and enterprise agencies for community sessions.

Measurable outcomes you can report

Participation: number of attendees, sessions run, and volunteer hours.

Inclusion: % first-time coders, under-represented groups participation.

Learning: short exit quiz or reflection; link to curriculum outcomes.

Impact: time saved from small automations; new clubs formed; follow-on training booked.

FAQs

When is National Coding Week 2025?

15–21 September 2025 (Mon–Sun). It traditionally falls in the third week of September in the UK. Days Of The Year

What’s the theme this year?

Artificial Intelligence (AI). The official NCW site highlights AI as the 2025 theme. National Coding Week

Is this really the final National Coding Week?

Yes — the official site states “This year will be last National Coding Week.” Use #NationalCodingWeek and @codingweek to share what you’re doing. National Coding Week

Where can I find quality, UK-aligned lesson materials?

The Teach Computing (NCCE) curriculum offers free, fully-planned resources for KS1–KS4. Pair this with Code Club projects and micro:bit activities for hands-on learning. Teach Computing+2projects.raspberrypi.org+2

