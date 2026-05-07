ST JAMES’ STACK BRINGS IBIZA TO TYNESIDE…

THE dance anthems which have made Ibiza one of the party capitals of the world are coming to a leading Tyneside venue this month (May).

On Thursday 14 May St. James’ STACK, presented by Sela, is staging Ibiza in Symphony.

And, along with the chance to dance to some of the music world’s biggest hits, the venue’s food and drink outlets will all also be open throughout.

Described as the ultimate Ibiza party on stage, IBIZA in Symphony features a 10-piece band comprising some of the world’s finest musicians and singers.

Partygoers will be able to enjoy classic dance hits such as Rhythm of the Night, Right Here Right Now, Show Me Love and Free.

And the programme, which will also include Pretty Green Eyes, Castles in the Sky and Better Off Alone before drawing to a close with Freed From Desire.

“It promises to bring summer early to Tyneside,” said Kevin Walker, Events and Entertainment Director of STACK.

“We expect to raise the roof as the biggest Ibiza anthems are bought to life with a seamless blend of electronic beats, live instruments and soaring vocals.

“And partygoers can make a full night of it with dancing as well as a vast choice of food and drink. Let’s get summer started.”

Doors open at 6.30pm with the show starting at 7.45pm and tickets, which cost £15, can be purchased at https://giftcard.stackleisure.com/shop/gr-ibiza-in-symphony-st-james-stack-14-05-2026

St James’ STACK, presented by Sela, is open seven days a week, from 10am to midnight, with a unique blend of live entertainment, bars and globally-inspired street food.

The event gives fans the opportunity to try some of the venue’s top quality food vendors, which include Brack Burger, Bao Down bao buns and gyozas, Acropolis Greek food and Holy Duck.

Other options are Zza Pizzeria, barbequed food courtesy of Texas Smoker, Tip Top Asian street food, Melt which offers a range of grilled cheese sandwiches and Clucking Oinks fried chicken.

For more information about the venue and other upcoming events visit STACK St. James’ | Leisure and Social Community Hub