National Motor Museum to spark interest in the heroism of Land Speed at Goodwood Revival

The National Motor Museum at Beaulieu is going on tour and is celebrating the vehicles and racing drivers that broke Land Speed Records at the Goodwood Revival.

National Motor Museum Publishing is to launch its first book at the historic motor race meeting which is staged entirely in a period theme.

Goodwood Revival, a celebration of iconic cars and fashion, is taking place in Sussex from Friday, 8thSeptember to Sunday, 10th September 2023.

Launch of Goldie by John Mayhead

The first book from National Motor Museum Publishing, Goldie – The amazing story of Alfred Goldie Gardner, the world’s most successful speed-record driver by John Mayhead, will be launched on the National Motor Museum stand (stand number 24 in the market area) at midday on Friday 8th September.

With a forward by The Duke of Richmond, Goldie tells the story of Goldie Gardner who overcame his war injury to become one of the most successful racing drivers and a prolific speed-record holder. Goldie is the first book about this unsung hero since his autobiography in 1951. It contains new, previously unseen photographs and information from various archives and interviews and puts a new perspective on the life of this enigmatic hero. The Sussex-based author John Mayhead is one of the UK’s foremost classic car writers and commentators. He is editor of the UK Hagerty Price Guide and is European Bureau Chief for Hagerty Insider.

John Mayhead will also be signing the book on the National Motor Museum stand each day between 1.30pm – 2.30pm. The hard-back publication will be available to purchase for £20.

Sunbeam 1000hp

Eventgoers can see part of Land Speed Record breaking history as the Sunbeam 1000hp is taken on tour. The vehicle which was the first car to break the 200mph barrier is currently being restored by the National Motor Museum.

The Sunbeam 1000hp Restoration Campaign aims to restore ‘The Slug’ and take it back to Daytona Beach in Florida for the 100th anniversary of its record-breaking run in 2027

Lotus 75

The Museum will be celebrating 75 years of Lotus Cars on its stand at the event. The company was formed by engineers Colin Chapman and Colin Dare, with its origins in 1948 when Chapman built his first racing car. The stand will be showcasing some of the work of Lotus designer Ron Hickman.

In addition to the Goldie book, limited edition t-shirts and posters celebrating the Sunbeam 1000hp will also be on sale on the Museum’s stand at Goodwood.