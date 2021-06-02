Nothing can make your garden look and smell more alive than vibrant flowers. Oregon’s March and April months are the best time to start filling your garden with color. Home to theKlamath Falls, Oregon’scity of sunshine; an eco-conscious lifestyle and businesses opting for clean energy, like commercial solar, Oregon possesses a weather that’s ideal for every type of gardener. It doesn’t matter if you possess a green thumb or a brown thumb, there’s a flower and plant that you can grow.

Come summer, the buds will start to break and the sun will begin to again warm the soil which will make it perfect for nurturing what you’re planning to plant.

There are so many options to choose from. Your garden is like a blank slate that you can design as you see fit. Here,we’ll make it easier for you to decide which flowers to choose that are also foolproof to grow when planted correctly.

Sunflower

We’ll start easy with sunflowers. This garden flower can easily bring a smile to your face. Whether you’re planning to plant a single stalk (which can grow to 3-16 feet) or a whole field, they will easily attract attention. Sunflowers mature within two to three months, with the larger types taking the longest to grow.

How to plant:Knowing when to plant the seeds is important. Most suggest doing it in April, as the climate in spring is ideal.

Choose a shaded area, a place that’s not too windy. A spot along the fence is also good as the tall stalks can be tied once they’ve grown too tall. You have to break up the soil and turn them because sunflower roots penetrate deeply into the soil and you want it to pierce through easily.

Plant the seed about an inch below the ground. Sunflower seeds tend to sprout where they fall so don’t be too fussy with the measurement.

Don’t forget to cover your seeds with a cage or pieces of materials that will protect them from birds or squirrels.

Sweet Peas

Sweet peas make great flowers for gardens with their seductive fragrance and lazy appeal. When you look at them, you just forget about the stress from daily life.

This annual flower is a climber. This means that they need support. Before planting, make sure that you have a pole ready for them to climb on. Usually,6 feet of bamboo or trellis will do the trick.

How to plant: Make sure that the soil is enriched and tilled. Tilling is when you turn or cultivate the soil so that it’s prepped for planting. Get your seeds and plant them in a hole that’s one inch deep. Make sure that if you’re planting multiple seeds, that they’re at least 3 inches apart. Finish by water the plants, and make sure to do this every day.

Like sunflowers, the best time to plant sweet peas is in spring as they will quickly sprout when warm weather sets in.

Cornflower

Another great spring garden flower is cornflower. A garden staple, cornflower comes in a variety of colors. From cherry pink to black, to white, and shades of blue or purple. They’re great for flower arrangements as all these colors bloom easily from seed. They’re even edible!

How to plant: You can plant the seeds straight in your garden or in a container. The container should be able to accommodate the seeds with adequate spacing for 2 inches apart and one-half inch deep.

Amaranth

A beautiful flower that’s actually a native grain with a host of health benefits, Amaranth easily grows and can be found in many U.S. regions. Like the cornflower, amaranth comes in a variety of colors like pink, red, purple, and deep purple.

How to plant. Planting amaranth seed is easy. Just scatter seeds on tilled or raked soil and then let nature do its job.

Marigolds

Another bright and cheerful flower, marigold is a classic favorite. Its color ranges from copper, gold, to brass, and a great addition if you want to bring brightness to your garden. They’re easy to plant, and edible as well. Having more than 50 species, marigolds have daisy-like or carnation-like flower heads blooming in singles or in clusters.

How to plant. Marigolds thrive in sunshine weather and are easy to plant. Just sow the seeds directly into warm soil. After a week in warm weather, marigolds will begin to sprout. It will eventually bloom after 2 months.

Make your garden bloom

Spring is a great planting season in Oregon. The spring bloomers mentioned above are easy to plant and will have your garden looking vibrant and alive this summer.