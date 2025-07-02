Bishopton site enhancement works support water quality improvements

Site enhancement work to improve the treatment of wastewater and protect local watercourses at Bishopton, near Darlington, has been completed.

Northumbrian Water has invested £1.3m into its sewage treatment works (STW) at Bishopton to provide an effective treatment service for homes in the area.

Along with other recently completed projects, this is part of a wider £17m investment by Northumbrian Water to protect water quality in local watercourses in the south of County Durham, and in the Stockton and Darlington boroughs.

The company has invested in upgrades at its sites at Bishop Middleham Sewage Treatment Works (STW), Chilton Lane STW, near Ferryhill, Fishburn STW and at Sedgefield STW and at Carlton and Redmarshall STW in Stockton.

The work at Bishopton has been carried out by Northumbrian Water’s partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB).

The STW will improve the resilience of the site and work towards delivering environmental benefits in the local area, protecting and helping to improve water quality in the Bishopton Beck and watercourses downstream.

Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, Jamie Oyebade, said: “This work has been part of a wider investment in the area to improve water quality in local rivers and streams through upgrades to STWs. The team have worked hard to install the new systems at Bishopton which will also improve water quality at Bishopton Beck.

“There has been an increased presence from Northumbrian Water in the area whilst we carried out the work and I would like to thank residents for their understanding and patience during this improvement process”.