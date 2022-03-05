NBS, a Newcastle-based construction technology company, reopened the doors of the iconic Old Post Office, where its offices are based. It’s the first time since the start of the pandemic that the entire company has got together in one place.

Returning team members were treated to Pancake Day treats from La Petite Creperie’s chefs along with a pancake flipping competition. The week will see a host of other fun events including a quiz, along with darts and table football competitions.

NBS currently employs over 200 people, and since the start of the pandemic has recruited 64 new colleagues. The company, which has been located at the Grade II listed building for over 22 years, was instrumental in the structure’s refurbishment back in 2017.

One of the newer starters is CEO Russell Haworth who joined in October 2021. He’s glad to see the office open again and said, “Everyone’s worked really hard from home, however, we want to get the spirit of cross departmental collaboration and innovation back into the business. That’s why it’s so great to be back in the office, over a third of the company has started in during the pandemic, so it’s really important that we spend some time together to reaffirm our culture.

“We’re a fast-growing business with ambitious development plans but we also pride ourselves on our commitment to the regional economy. By bringing everyone back together a few days a week we hope we can make Newcastle City Centre as vibrant as possible and add to its reputation as a great place to work and live.”