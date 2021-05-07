Dispatch tracking is the tracking of resources- people, products, or vehicles to ensure the performance of delivery goes efficiently and effectively. On the customers’ end, it can be done through tracking apps, phone calls, and messages.

With the development of all the industries and the increase in the workload on all levels of businesses, there was a great need for proper management with a lack of inefficiency. Seeking a hassle-free solution to all the management problems and improvisation in delivery structures, all the industries started to shift to dispatch tracking through digital means. The service is used by all the companies which deal in providing digital solutions whether e-commerce, security-enabling companies, or any other industry. Dispatch tracking has made every organization more consumer-centric.



With the use of this technology, many big and small organizations have experienced higher customer satisfaction rates because it has made tracking a lot easier. This in turn has provided them to thrive in their respective sector.

Dispatch tracking is not a new service in the market, rather, it has been in use for decades now. However, the way of tracking has shifted from conventional ones to digital ones. Earlier when the foundation of dispatch tracking service was laid, it provided a conventional style of operating which is through phone calls, text messages, etc. But today, as everything is shifting to digital, dispatch tracking did not stay behind and technological developments laid the foundation for automated dispatch tracking.



Automated dispatch tracking is a part of digital dispatch tracking. In layman’s terms, automated dispatch tracking might be defined as a mixture of conventional dispatch tracking services with logistics software to provide a whole new bunch of services. Shifting of conventional dispatch tracking to digital gives you updates about your resource whenever and wherever you want.

These days, apart from e-commerce, digital dispatch tracking is also leveraged by a vast number of security companies to monitor unwanted movements, since the technology is used on-the-go.

Digital dispatch tracking systems use GPS as its core for tracking which provides a vastly improved sight to companies for managing their operations effectively and efficiently. With the help of some more smart technology tools, it gets more trouble-free to assign duties.

Dispatch tracking software provides quick responses to their users as well. These systems can help you by notifying you about any alarming situations. Further, after the issue is resolved the live dashboard in these tracking systems allows you to carry operations smoothly.

Another key benefit of dispatch tracking is that these logistic systems provide two-way communication access between the firm and the customers. This subsequently allows the staff to communicate effectively with the clients and the last-mile customers in settlement of any last-minute troubles.

Since today’s systems are automated and work on the principle of artificial intelligence, the scheduling of tasks gets way more hassle-free. Also, there are flexibility factors that are paving a great way for digital dispatch tracking. From the customer’s angle, the two-way communication channel also gives the benefit of deciding the time of delivery. This convenience to customers can result in generating a good customer base.

Automated dispatch tracking has also made it trouble-free for companies because it allows them to get real-time visibility and dynamic route optimization which puts less load on the financial-tire of the business as the fuel cost reduces by a large amount.

Why is there a need for dispatch tracking systems?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the markets have seen a massive shift from the conventional style of working to the digital style of working. With the whole economy shifting to digital, consumers have started looking for more convenience when it comes to their safety. Hence, they have started using more and more e-commerce apps for sales and purchase purposes. And with this, there arises a great need for dispatch tracking systems. Also, a platform is considered to be out of the race if it operates with a dispatch tracking system or has an inefficient dispatch tracking system.

The Internet now is one of the major parts of our life, every business irrespective of its size has started selling its goods and services online which has also given a rise to dispatch tracking. Owing to the fact that digitization is on peak and knowing that dispatch tracking systems use cloud services, the businesses have started selling overseas as well. This has resulted in a huge amount of revenue for them. Seeking from customers’ point-of-view there is no need to search for the lost physical receipt as you get a digital receipt once you get your products delivered.



The digital age has given everybody a green signal to look for services online and order whenever they want to, consequently, this has also made it difficult for companies to operate through only a few dispatch tracking systems, as with great needs, there come great responsibilities too.

Taking the best dispatch tracking systems into consideration ensures a business a healthy base of consumers for the long term. Any organization irrespective of its level, that wants to thrive in the global era of digitization must use dispatch tracking to have an improvised delivery network.



Staying up-to-date with technological developments in the area of logistics is key for every organization that operates through e-commerce and hence, dispatch tracking systems have become essential. Dispatch tracking systems might be costly but once installed, these systems get you fully-equipped for the challenges in the successful accomplishment of your business goals.

What is middle mile delivery?

The growing complexities of first and last mile delivery often take away the focus from middle mile delivery operations. Middle mile delivery or middle mile logistics can be defined as the shipment of goods and parcels from a warehouse or distribution centre to traditional stores, brick and mortar retail outlets and facilities. In other words, middle mile transportation precedes last mile delivery operations.

Savvy retailers who own both the ends of middle mile delivery, that is warehouse and brick and mortar selling facilities, are realizing that the routes connecting these points remain mostly unaltered. Citing this as an opportunity to automate repetitive manual milk runs, they are deploying unmanned vehicles to transport goods between these locations to drastically reduce operational costs.