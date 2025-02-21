Neighbours Cancelled Again: The End of Ramsay Street?

The long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours has been cancelled for the second time, with production set to conclude in July 2025. The show, which was revived in 2023 after initially ending in 2022, will continue to air new episodes on Amazon Prime Video and Australia’s Channel Ten until December 2025.

A Brief Revival and Sudden End

Neighbours first ended in 2022 after 37 years on air when UK broadcaster Channel 5 pulled its funding. However, after an outpouring of fan support, Amazon revived the series under the title Neighbours: A New Chapter, bringing it back through its Freevee service and later on Prime Video.

Despite this lifeline, Amazon has now decided to withdraw its financial backing, leading to another cancellation of the iconic soap. Channel Ten has confirmed that it cannot support the show on its own, making another international partnership necessary for its survival.

Cultural Impact and Legacy

As Australia’s longest-running drama series, Neighbours has been a major launching pad for some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie, and Guy Pearce. Over the decades, the show has been a staple in Australian and UK households, known for its dramatic storylines and warm depiction of life on Ramsay Street.

Executive producer Jason Herbison expressed gratitude for Amazon’s support over the past two years and pride in the show’s ability to continue for as long as it has. While the second cancellation is a significant blow, Herbison remains optimistic about the future, stating that there are still more stories to tell from Ramsay Street if another opportunity arises.

Will Neighbours Return Again?

With Neighbours having already defied the odds once, fans may be hopeful that another broadcaster or streaming service could step in to save the show again. However, without a new deal, this could truly be the final farewell for one of Australia’s most beloved television series.

As Neighbours prepares to wrap up once more, viewers will no doubt reflect on its long-standing impact and the unforgettable characters that have graced Ramsay Street for nearly four decades.