The North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO) has been awarded the North of Tyne Combined Authority’s Advanced Good Work Pledge.

It is further evidence of the North East’s regional public buying organisation’s commitment to help deliver a dynamic, sustainable and inclusive economy across the region.

The Good Work Pledge is based on five criteria: valuing and rewarding the workforce, promoting health and wellbeing, effective communication and representation, developing a balanced workforce and fostering social responsibility.

Achieving the Advanced Good Work Pledge was a key part of NEPO’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. The strategy aims to help the North East achieve its economic and environmental ambitions, whilst addressing the challenges the region faces, including being able to withstand global economic shocks, mitigating the challenges of climate change and ensuring that all communities are included in future economic growth.

Nicola Shelley, managing director at NEPO, said: “We have ambitious plans to help the region achieve its economic and environmental goals. Whether that is helping to create new jobs, improving the skills of the workforce, or reducing our carbon emissions, public procurement plays an integral role.

“We are delighted to have achieved the Advanced Good Work Pledge, as it demonstrates NEPO’s commitment to help deliver a dynamic, sustainable, and inclusive economy.

“The work we do must not be seen as a tick box exercise. We know that we can influence spending across the region to help shape future outcomes and deliver impact in local communities.

“We are encouraging the wider public sector, private sector and VCSEs to sign up to the Good Work Pledge to demonstrate our shared commitment as a region.”

Councillor Karen Kilgour, deputy leader of Newcastle City Council and North of Tyne cabinet member for employability and inclusion, said: “We are delighted that NEPO has signed up to our Good Work Pledge at Advanced Level.

“NEPO works in partnership with local authorities and the wider public sector to ensure public sector spending delivers good value and drives positive outcomes. This includes opportunities for businesses across the region to tender for contracted work via the NEPO portal.

“Having been granted accreditation, NEPO will work with the North of Tyne Combined Authority to engage with businesses about ways to achieve good growth to help them to thrive. We hope other businesses follow in NEPO’s footsteps and sign up to the Good Work Pledge.”