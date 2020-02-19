The popular mobile game ranked # 1 in the Japanese App Store is now with over 1 million

pre-registrations worldwide, and to launch on the 3rd of March

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEB. 10, 2020 – Today, the global mobile game company Netmarble Corp announced that The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, the cinematic adventure mobile roleplaying game (RPG) made in partnership with Kodansha Ltd., is officially launching on March 3rd.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross launched in Japan last year was a huge success in the Japanese App Store and Google Play. Since its pre-registration began on January 15 on the App Store and Google Play, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has been earning huge expectations, exceeding the cumulative pre-registration of 1 million. Pre-registration will be available for rewards such as in-game character ‘Meliodas’, the main hero of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and his costume including outfit and weapon, until official release. Game currencies and an exclusive box with various in-game items will also be offered as pre-registration rewards at launch.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross translates the storytelling and adventures of The Seven Deadly Sins, into a highly engaging and entertaining mobile gaming experience. The stunning, high-resolution 3D graphics and over 100 dramatic cutscenes, and the cast of the original Japanese voice actors reprising their characters bring the heroes of The Seven Deadly Sins to life. Players can select from a wide roster of heroes from the series to build their very own team and defeat enemies with a novel approach to card-based combat systems. There’s an emphasis on combining cards and characters for special moves and extensive interaction with the main The Seven Deadly Sins team with unique costumes including original outfits found only in this game, character dialogue, an affection system, cooking, and more.

For more information, please visit the game’s official website and Facebook.

Based on the manga “Nanatsu no Taizai” by Nakaba Suzuki originally serialized in the weekly SHONEN MAGAZINE published by Kodansha Ltd.

©Nakaba Suzuki,KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments Project,MBS. All Rights Reserved. © Netmarble Corp. & Funnypaw Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.