Hybrid Power: New family of 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium diesel engines features 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology and joins Plug-In Hybrid

New family of 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium diesel engines features 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology and joins Plug-In Hybrid Special editions: New Westminster editions and SVAutobiography Dynamic Black join the new Range Rover Fifty limited edition to provide more choice for customers

New Westminster editions and SVAutobiography Dynamic Black join the new Range Rover Fifty limited edition to provide more choice for customers Go anywhere: Intelligent Terrain Response 2 system sits at the core of the Range Rover’s all-terrain capabilities and provides up to seven driving modes

Intelligent Terrain Response 2 system sits at the core of the Range Rover’s all-terrain capabilities and provides up to seven driving modes Connected convenience: Range Rover features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the ultimate smartphone compatibility, with up to eight 4G Wi-Fi connections

Range Rover features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the ultimate smartphone compatibility, with up to eight 4G Wi-Fi connections Plug-in efficiency: Plug-in hybrid electric P400e model achieves up to 40km (25 miles) of EV-range, fuel consumption of 84.8mpg (3.3l/100km) and CO 2 emissions of 75g/km

Plug-in hybrid electric P400e model achieves up to 40km (25 miles) of EV-range, fuel consumption of 84.8mpg (3.3l/100km) and CO emissions of 75g/km Air quality improvement: Cabin Air Ionisation filters harmful particulates in the cabin

Cabin Air Ionisation filters harmful particulates in the cabin Elegant sophistication: Luxurious cabin has the latest comfort features, including Executive Class Seating with hot stone massage function and long wheelbase body design

Luxurious cabin has the latest comfort features, including Executive Class Seating with hot stone massage function and long wheelbase body design Available to order now: The Range Rover is priced from £83,465 OTR in the UK. Specify your own vehicle at www.landrover.co.uk/vehicles/range-rover/index.html

Whitley, UK, 15 July 2020 – A new family of 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium diesel engines and a range of desirable special editions including the Westminster, Westminster Black Edition and an exclusive SVAutobiography Dynamic Black have joined the recently announced Range Rover Fifty celebratory model.

The latest generation of smooth and efficient straight-six Ingenium diesel engines, incorporating 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for reduced fuel consumption and heightened refinement, has been developed in-house. It is available in 300PS (221kW) and 350PS (258kW) outputs.

The new Westminster Edition is based on the Vogue model and available with a choice of both diesel and plug-in hybrid electric power. Unique for the UK, Privacy Glass and Atlas exterior accents, 21-inch Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels set it apart on the outside and the new model is available in a range of solid, metallic and Premium Metallic finishes. Inside, Grand Black Veneers combine with a Suedecloth Headlining, a Sliding Panoramic Roof, Softclose Doors. The P400e even comes with a powerful 19-speaker Meridian Surround sound system as standard.

The new Westminster Black Edition adds the Black Exterior Pack and customers are able to choose from three wheels ranging from a 21-inch nine-spoke design to a distinctive 22-inch Gloss Black nine split-spoke design. In addition, the new Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Black provides a fresh take on the distinctive SVAutobiography Dynamic, from the specialists at Land Rover SV.

The new special edition models join the limited edition Range Rover Fifty, which was revealed last month and celebrates the 50th anniversary of Land Rover’s luxury SUV family. Only 1,970 of the exclusive Fifty models will be produced, to mark the year of its debut five decades ago.

Enhancements across the rest of the Range Rover line-up include the latest connected features, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offered as standard across the range for seamless smartphone integration. With Executive Class Seating and up to eight 4G Wi-Fi connections, the Range Rover remains the perfect remote working hub, or entertainment zone, during long drives.

The Range Rover features the latest safety technologies, including; Lane Departure Warning, Emergency Braking, and Cruise Control with Speed Limiter all standard across the model range. Adaptive Cruise Control is also available.

A series of comfort-enhancing functions transform the travelling experience for all occupants. The new Cabin Air Ionisation with PM2.5 from Nanoe, filters harmful particulates in the cabin, improving air quality for the driver and passengers.

The PM2.5 system in the Range Rover is controlled using a soft button within the infotainment, named ‛Purify’. This initiates the recirculation function, cleaning the air and removing small particulates less than 2.5 micrometres in size that are harmful to health.

Elegant efficiency

The latest Ingenium diesel engines are the perfect choice for high-mileage customers and those who regularly tow. Based around Jaguar Land Rover’s modular aluminium engine architecture, the new in-line diesel engines are smoother and more refined than the previous generation and feature advanced 48V mild hybrid technology to meet the most stringent global emissions regulations.

These include the Real Driving Emissions Step 2 (RDE2) standards, which govern nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, making the new Range Rover among the first full-sized luxury and performance SUVs in the world to be available with RDE2-certified diesels. The highly efficient engines deliver improved responses by harvesting and storing energy generated during deceleration and intelligently redeploying it to assist the engine when accelerating.

The new mild-hybrid 3.0-litre D300 Ingenium diesel is capable of up to 33.0mpg (8.6l/100km) on the WLTP test cycle, emitting as little as 225g/km CO 2 . The more powerful D350 achieves up to 30.8mpg (9.2l/100km) with CO 2 emissions of 241g/km on the WLTP cycle. As a result, the new flagship diesel provides superior performance to the previous V8 with the efficiency and weight of a six-cylinder design.

Nick Rogers, Executive Director Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Our family of clean, refined and efficient Ingenium engines has evolved and expanded to give our customers an even greater choice of in-line four and six-cylinder petrols and diesels. Across the Range Rover family, the application of both mild and plug-in hybrid electric technologies provides the perfect blend of performance and efficiency, making Range Rover one of the first full-sized luxury SUVs in the world to be available with RDE2-certified diesel engines.”

The new engine range comprises:

Diesel:

D300 – 300PS (221kW), 3.0-litre six cylinder diesel MHEV, 650Nm of torque at 1,500-2,500rpm

D350 – 350PS (257kW), 3.0-litre six cylinder diesel MHEV, 700Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000rpm

Petrol:

P400 – 400PS (294kW), 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol, with 550Nm of torque at 2,000-5,000rpm

P400e – 404PS (297kW), 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol PHEV, 640Nm of torque at 1,500-4,000rpm

P525 – 525PS (386kW), 5.0-litre V8 Supercharged,625Nm of torque at 2,500-5,500rpm

P565 – 565PS (415kW), 5.0-litre V8 Supercharged, 700Nm of torque at 3,500-5,000rpm

The P400e is the most efficient version of the new Range Rover. With a fully electric, zero-emissions range of 25 miles (40km), the P400e combines an advanced 300PS (221kW) four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 143PS (105kW) electric motor. Powered by a 13.1kWh lithium-ion battery, the P400e delivers CO 2 emissions of just 75g/km and fuel economy of up to 84.8mpg (3.3l/100km) on the WLTP combined cycle.

The standard Mode 3 charging cable significantly reduces charging times for the P400e, with a full charge taking under three hours, compared to 7.5 hours when using a Mode 2 charging cable.

Special addition

Since 2014 the expert engineers and craftsmen and women at Special Vehicle Operations have designed and produced the fastest, most luxurious and most exclusive Range Rover models in the luxury SUV’s 50-year history. The elevated luxury, performance and capability of the SV family represent the pinnacle of Range Rover development.

For customers who want elevated refinement and performance, the Land Rover SV family includes the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic. The SVAutobiography Dynamic Black is designed to enhance the visual character of the purposeful model and combines Santorini Black Metallic paintwork with Narvik Black Gloss exterior accents, 22-inch Gloss Black wheels and branded treadplates. Other distinguishing exterior features include black brake calipers, while the interior is completed in Ebony seats with Pimento stitching.

For added security, a 12-month subscription to the highest level of vehicle security – Secure Tracker Pro is standard-fit, giving owners greater peace of mind