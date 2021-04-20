Civil and structural engineering firm RWO has made a senior appointment as it continues to invest in its workforce as part of planned strategic growth.

Lee Richley joins the Leeds-based firm as a senior structural Revit technician, bringing extensive experience of liaising with architects, subcontractor designers and other technical disciplines as well as engineering design expertise, to the role.

Key responsibilities will include working with the company’s engineers to produce Revit models and structural steelwork, concrete, masonry and timber drawings from initial concept stage through to the construction phase on a variety of projects.

Also managing incoming drawings and models from architects and specialist subcontractors, Lee Richley will assist in the development of Building Information Modelling (BIM) processes and standards to improve drawing office accuracy and presentation.

RWO, which includes developers Opus North, Berkley DeVere and national housebuilders among itsnational and regional clients, currently employs 22 people and is targeting revenues in excess of £2m in the next 12 months.

Andrew Fairburn, director of the Leeds office, said the firm continues to recruit high calibre people to support growth and meet demand for its services.

He added: “The building and construction sector continues to require access to high quality technical expertise and resources. Our sustained investment in experienced people like Leewill ensure that we can provide top-class skills, services and support to clients now and well into the future.”