A leading business centre in Hartlepool is welcoming new companies through its doors as the town shows its determination not to let a pandemic stand in the way of success.

In recent weeks, the Innovation Centre on the Queens Meadow Business Park, run by UKSE, the Tata Steel business-support subsidiary, has seen a number of changes.

They include a well-established firm of solicitors opening a fourth office to meet growing demand; a training company that started out in the Centre moving to its own premises with a 20-strong team and a busy construction company trebling its existing workshop space.

Freers Askew Bunting Solicitors has more than 70 years of experience in providing services that include conveyancing, family law, wills and probate and commercial property. With a growing team of 62 it already has offices in Middlesbrough and Guisborough.

Director Andrew Dixon and conveyancer Lynne Robinson, who are both proud of their Hartlepool roots, along with assistant Beth Cameron and Isobel Wright are settled in the latest office.

“We are now on the doorstep to meet the growing demand from existing and new clients in the Hartlepool area,” said Andrew Dixon. “The facilities here are excellent and it’s the perfect place to continue the firm’s expansion.”

Cole Construction Limited moved into the Innovation Centre about four years ago and has now expanded into a workshop three times the size of its original space. The company works across the UK as well as locally with clients that include local authorities and fire services.

“We have recently completed extensions to two Teesside primary schools and demand is growing from both domestic and commercial customers for services from new builds to refurbs,” said David Cole. “The Innovation Centre has given us the space we need to keep growing with many helpful benefits such as 24/7 access, a manned reception area and plenty of free parking.”

UKSE Area Manager Sarah Thorpe said: “We have seen the determination and commitment of the business community in Hartlepool as so many companies have continued to grow through difficult times. Orangebox Training Solutions, who started up here just five years ago, have done so well that they needed their own larger premises at the Marina.

“We were sorry to see them go but happy to have played a part in their success and it does now give us space to welcome new businesses looking for support. The UKSE team members based at our Centres have worked very hard during the pandemic to support more than 80 tenants, especially those providing essential services, whilst safety has been a top priority throughout.”

Details of UKSE’s support for businesses, from investments to premises, are available from 01429 239 500 or 01642 777 777 and www.ukse.co.uk.