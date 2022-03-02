The Durham-based award-winning architect, Howarth Litchfield, has promoted a senior member of its team, Michael Robinson, to the role of associate director. He was formerly a senior associate.

Michael, who lives in Durham, has shown steady career progression since joining Howarth Litchfield in 1991 as a trainee architectural technologist. He studied part time to acquire ONC and HNC qualifications, progressing to senior architectural technologist. He then went back to university part time and acquired a first-class BSc in architectural technology. His promotion within the firm mirrors his academic achievement.

With a wide range of experience gained across many sectors including healthcare, education, custodial and conservation projects, he is currently working on several projects for Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council including a new £7.1m teaching block and a £3.5m extension and alteration to a pupil referral unit along with other public sector projects at Derwentside College and Newbiggin Sports and Community Centre.

His new role will see him take on an increasingly client-focused role, with greater responsibility for fee generation as well as operational and HR matters.

Commenting on Michael’s promotion, managing director, Jonathan Yates, said: “Progression to associate director is another positive step for Michael and recognition of the hard work and commitment he has invested in the practice since he began working here. We are delighted to reward his dedication with this promotion and look forward to further collaborating with him as we continue to expand the team and work in new areas.”

Michael added: “As part of the management team, I very much enjoy sharing my experience with colleagues as well as the process of developing staff and seeing them grow in confidence and ability – and of course, I will enjoy spending more time working directly with clients while extending my business network.”