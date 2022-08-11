A Teesside-based print and marketing company has appointed a dedicated account director to support its growth.

AlphaGraphics North East (AGNE), which is based in Stockton, has taken on Michelle Keeton as part of its plans to develop its automotive marketing services.

Michelle has an extensive 30-year career in print, packaging and marketing across varied industries, including automotive, food and beverages. At AGNE, she will be responsible for managing the account of one of the firm’s big name automotive clients.

Michelle said: “I’ll be managing one of the biggest accounts here at AGNE and will be responsible for the day-to-day running across the whole account – working with marketing teams nationwide to provide an excellent service.

“I’ll be advising on their print and marketing materials in dealerships, including POS, display and signage, as well as helping develop their event campaigns.

“My job is to offer the highest level of customer service to our clients and provide them with a dedicated point of contact with access to support and advice for all their print and marketing needs.”

AGNE recently announced its plans for further growth, having expanded its premises and taken on more clients, enabling it to recruit new roles.

Director Sean Costigan said: “We are excited to have Michelle on board in this period of growth. Her role will allow us to expand the team further to better manage some of our contracts.

“It also gives us scope to develop our services in the automotive industry going forward.”

Michelle added: “It’s great to be a part of the team at AGNE and I am delighted to have the opportunity to join a sector that matches my skills and experience perfectly.

“The team is incredibly skilled and renowned for their experience, and AlphaGraphics offers so much in terms of boosting my skills – I’m delighted to be on board.”

