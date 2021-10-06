‘Industrial to Residential Conversions: The essential guide to converting industrial buildings for profit’ is the new book from property experts Ian Child and Ritchie Clapson, founders of propertyCEO.

In this fully up-to-date book, you will discover: the secrets to converting industrial buildings – opportunities that the vast majority of other developers overlook; a practical system that allows first-time developers to take on any type of development project, even if they have no previous experience; the art of building your own experienced professional development team who will be highly motivated to work for you; and the secrets to getting funding for almost any property development project.

‘Industrial to Residential Conversions’ takes the reader through this little-known property development strategy that can generate six-figure profits.The book also covers:

A complete overview of the development process, with illustrative pictures and diagrams

A full explanation of the Permitted Development Rights introduced in August 2021 that allow many types of building to be converted without full planning permission

A step-by-step guide to creating a property development business in your spare time

How to source finance for your projects

How to find opportunities, both on-market and off-market

What type of property to build and how to work out your numbers

How to get the maximum number of units from your development site

Tips for selling your finished units

This is the ideal book for anyone considering small-scale property development as a means to generate wealth, and those looking to find a development strategy that can generate substantial returns with limited competition from other developers.

Ian Child and Ritchie Clapson CEng MIStructE have over 70 years’ property and business experience between them. Together they founded propertyCEO, a nationwide property development and training company that helps people create a successful property development business in their spare time. It makes use of students’ existing life skills while teaching them the property, business, and mindset knowledge they need to undertake small scale developments successfully, with the emphasis on utilising existing permitted development rights to minimi

ze risk and maximize returns. https://propertyceo.co.uk/

‘Industrial to Residential Conversions: The essential guide to converting industrial buildings for profit’ is available on Amazon and from all good bookstores. RRP: £7.99